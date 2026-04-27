Mother's Day Bouquets

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This option allows curbside pickup of a beautiful pre-wrapped bouquet in the parking lot of BATV On Saturday, May 10th from 10am-2pm
This option allows you make Mom's bouquet one of a kind! Join us upstairs at BATV to decorate your own bouquet paper before taking your creation home! This is for the 10am - 12pm time slot on Saturday, May 10th.
This option allows you make Mom's bouquet one of a kind! Join us upstairs at BATV to decorate your own bouquet paper before taking your creation home! This is for the 12pm - 2pm time slot.
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