Yes Lord' Ministries

Hosted by

Yes Lord' Ministries

About this event

Sales closed

Mother's Day Breakfast

184 Park Ave

Florham Park, NJ 07932, USA

Add a donation for Yes Lord' Ministries

$

💎 Denim Sponsor
$250
  • 1 event ticket
  • Name listed in event program
  • Social media thank-you


Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.


Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.

💎 Pearl Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 event tickets
  • Program/logo listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event


Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.


Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.

💎 Diamond Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 event tickets
  • Program/logo listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event


Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.


Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.

💎 Crown Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Prominent logo placement with optional QR code
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media spotlight
  • 30-second pitch opportunity during the event (Pitch timing will be coordinated in advance to align with the event program.)

Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.


Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.

Vendor Table
$175

Includes:

  • One 6-foot table
  • One chair
  • Event program listing
  • Social Media Mention

Must complete the Vendor Info Form here: https://bit.ly/4teFT2f


Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!