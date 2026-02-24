Mother's Day Breakfast

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About this event
$
Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.
Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.
Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.
Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.
Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.
Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.
Your sponsorship helps us continue our mission of connection, mentorship, encouragement, and empowerment for women and girls. Together, we are building something that lasts far beyond one event.
Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.
Includes:
Must complete the Vendor Info Form here: https://bit.ly/4teFT2f
Please Note:
All tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!