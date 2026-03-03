Her Day, Her Power: A New LVL Experience

Join us for a special Mother’s Day fundraiser honoring the incredible single mothers in the New LVL program. Enjoy an elevated dining experience at an award-winning restaurant, including a curated dinner, a drink of your choice, and wine or champagne. This meaningful evening brings together community and supporters to celebrate, connect, and make an impact. Proceeds will help us continue to empower single mothers and expand New LVL’s programs as we honor, uplift, and bridge the gap while breaking cycles.