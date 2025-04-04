Society Of American Bosnians And Herzegovinians
Mother's Day gala " Dress to impress"
9100 N Milwaukee Ave
Niles, IL 60714, USA
Adult
$80
Grants entry to the event with dinner, beverages and entertainment included.
Grants entry to the event with dinner, beverages and entertainment included.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child (12 & under)
$50
Grants entry to the event with kids meal, beverages and entertainment included
Grants entry to the event with kids meal, beverages and entertainment included
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout