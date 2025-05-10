Mother’s Day Celebration - Moms Mingle

To confirm your seat, we kindly ask for a $15 contribution donation. In the past, some spots have gone unused due to no-shows without notice, which meant other moms on the waitlist missed out. Your RSVP and donation help us avoid this and make sure everyone who wants to attend can be included.

To confirm your seat, we kindly ask for a $15 contribution donation. In the past, some spots have gone unused due to no-shows without notice, which meant other moms on the waitlist missed out. Your RSVP and donation help us avoid this and make sure everyone who wants to attend can be included.

More details...