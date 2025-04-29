Mother's Day Gourmet CocoBon Chocolatier Order Form

Himalayan Pink Salt Truffle (handmade all natural caramel with a dash of Himalayan pink salt layered on a bed of dark chocolate ganache), Dreamsicle, Raspberry Truffle in Dark (The infusion of organic raspberry in 55% dark chocolate ganache), Double Shot Latte (A national award winner! Coffee infused in a 55% ganache, coated in white chocolate and dusted with cocoa), Starry Night (72% dark chocolate coverture ganache and coat it in a dark chocolate shell decorated to look like a night sky), & Crème Brulee Truffle

