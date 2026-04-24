El Amor de Patricia

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El Amor de Patricia

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Gifts of Hope Mother's Day Collection

Blossom of Love item
Blossom of Love
$20

A delicate heart formed with soft pink tones, symbolizing the tenderness, warmth, and unconditional love that defines every mother.

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Blooming Mom item
Blooming Mom
$24

A vibrant arrangement of flowers embracing the word “Mom” at the center, celebrating her as the heart of the family and the one who helps love grow every day.

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Wings of Transformation item
Wings of Transformation
$24

A unique design where blooming flowers meet a butterfly wing, representing a mother’s ability to nurture growth, inspire change, and guide transformation.

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Set of 3 - Colors of Strength
$60

Inspired by bugambilia flowers in rich pink, blue, and purple hues, this design reflects the vibrant spirit, resilience, and beauty of mothers.

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Gentle Embrace
$20

A soft heart made of pastel flowers, capturing the calm, comforting, and nurturing love that only a mother can give.

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Spirit of Motherhood item
Spirit of Motherhood
$24

Featuring the majestic quetzal bird, this design honors freedom, protection, and the graceful strength of a mother caring for her young.

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