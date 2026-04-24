Gifts of Hope Mother's Day Collection

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A delicate heart formed with soft pink tones, symbolizing the tenderness, warmth, and unconditional love that defines every mother.
A vibrant arrangement of flowers embracing the word “Mom” at the center, celebrating her as the heart of the family and the one who helps love grow every day.
A unique design where blooming flowers meet a butterfly wing, representing a mother’s ability to nurture growth, inspire change, and guide transformation.
Inspired by bugambilia flowers in rich pink, blue, and purple hues, this design reflects the vibrant spirit, resilience, and beauty of mothers.
A soft heart made of pastel flowers, capturing the calm, comforting, and nurturing love that only a mother can give.
Featuring the majestic quetzal bird, this design honors freedom, protection, and the graceful strength of a mother caring for her young.
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