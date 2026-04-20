Vestal HS Parent Teacher Organization ChemFree All-Nighter

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Vestal HS Parent Teacher Organization ChemFree All-Nighter

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Mother's Day Flower & Sweet Treat Sale

10 Inch New Guinea Impatiens Hanging Basket item
10 Inch New Guinea Impatiens Hanging Basket
$30

*image is an example only

10 Inch Rieger Begonia Hanging Basket item
10 Inch Rieger Begonia Hanging Basket
$30

*image is an example only

10 Inch Million Bell Hanging Basket item
10 Inch Million Bell Hanging Basket
$30

*image is an example only

10 Inch Petunia Hanging Basket item
10 Inch Petunia Hanging Basket
$30

*image is an example only

10 Inch Fern Hanging Basket item
10 Inch Fern Hanging Basket
$30

*image is an example only

Dahlia Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat item
Dahlia Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat
$25

(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert

*image is an example only

Impatiens Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat item
Impatiens Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat
$25

(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert

*image is an example only

Petunia Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat item
Petunia Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat
$25

(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert

*image is an example only

Snap Dragon Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat item
Snap Dragon Mix Color Annual Bedding Flat
$25

(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert

*image is an example only

Mother's Day Cookie Box item
Mother's Day Cookie Box
$20

Scratch made at Russell Farms Bakery in Brackney, PA

Gluten Free Lemon Raspberry Bread
$11

Scratch made at Russell Farms Bakery in Brackney, PA

Gluten Free Strawberry Vanilla Bread
$11

Scratch made at Russell Farms Bakery in Brackney, PA

Mom's Blend Bag of Coffee
$18
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