Mother's Day Flower & Sweet Treat Sale

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*image is an example only
*image is an example only
*image is an example only
*image is an example only
*image is an example only
(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert
*image is an example only
(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert
*image is an example only
(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert
*image is an example only
(8) Inserts; 4/6 plants per insert
*image is an example only
Scratch made at Russell Farms Bakery in Brackney, PA
Scratch made at Russell Farms Bakery in Brackney, PA
Scratch made at Russell Farms Bakery in Brackney, PA
$
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