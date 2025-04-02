2025 Mother's Day Flower Bar

Hike & Paint; estimated value $500. Enjoy a private guided hike and paint adventure with Crested Butte Artist Sarah Schmidt. Sarah will lead you and a group of up to four friends on a local hike in Crested Butte, on which you will enjoy a private plein air painting lesson, snacks, and unbeatable mountain views. This unique offering is perfect for anyone looking to connect with the mountains, friends, and learn a new art form!
60 Minute Facial from Sunday Morning Skin
$45
Starting bid
Sunday Morning Skin 60 Min. Facial; estimated value $125. Treat mom to a relaxing and revitalizing treatment with a true farm to facial experience using high quality herbs & botanicals to nourish & maintain healthy skin. Sunday Morning Skin is a locally owned and operated business, prioritizing holistic practices and natural products.
75 Minute Facial from Golden Hour Skin Club
$50
Starting bid
Golden Hour Skin Club 75 Minute Facial; estimated value $130. Elevate your skincare routine with a facial that feels like it was made just for you at Golden Hour Skin Club, and treat mom to a personalized, relaxing experience. Golden Hour Skin Club is owned by a local Crested Butte mom, and is passionate about creating a welcoming space where beauty, self-care, and authenticity come together.
Lash Lift and Tint
$20
Starting bid
Golden Hour Skin Club Lash Lift & Tint; estimated value $50. Let mom treat herself to something special with a Lash Lift and Tint. A Lash Lift and Tint enhances your natural lashes with a lift and tint, giving them a beautifully curled and darker appearance that lasts for weeks.
90 Minute Massage from Erikka Mraule CB Massage
$45
Starting bid
Massage by Erikka Mraule - 90 min; estimated value $100. Enjoy massage and connective tissue therapy designed to relax, renew, and restore structural and postural harmony.
4 Tickets to KBUT's Fish Fry
$40
Starting bid
4 Ticket's to KBUT's Fish Fry, June 13th; estimated value $140. Enjoy a Family Night Out with mom and the whole crew, to KBUT's Friday Night Fish Fry. Enjoy a picnic the most delicious Cajun-style fish fry dinner served up with some hot southern music from our DJs, super fun kids activities from The Trailhead, lawn games, and community gathering.
One Month Unlimited Yoga Pass
$35
Starting bid
One Month Unlimited Yoga at Sanctuary Somatics; estimated value $95. Enjoy one month of UNLIMITED yoga at Sanctuary Somatics in Gunnison, where a you will find a community dedicated to growth, renewal, and connection. We honor each person’s unique journey, nurturing a culture of compassion and shared experience. Through conscious movement, breath, and intentional action, cultivate the inner strength and clarity needed to face life’s challenges and opportunities.
$15 Gift Card to Cake Me Away
$5
Starting bid
Let mom treat herself to a unique treat! Cake Me Away offers unique and whimsical desserts, as well as a cheerful pastry and coffee shop in Gunnison. Visit the bakery for a sweet treat, or use this gift towards a custom order!
Private Pilates Session
$50
Starting bid
Private Session with MoveWise Studio, estimated value $90. Enjoy a Private Pilates Session at MoveWise Studio in Crested Butte, with Sophia Chudacoff. Learn or improve your technique, receive personalized tips, and get those endorphins going!
$20 Townie Books Gift Card & Goodnight Crested Butte
$10
Starting bid
$20 Townie Books Gift Card & Goodnight Crested Butte; estimated value $45. Treat mom to a good book and a good cup of coffee - or two! Browse a curated selection of books at Townie Books, then curl up with a cozy drink to read. Plus, enjoy a copy of Goodnight Crested Butte, written by a local author and owner of Townie Books. Perfect for those with young children or the young at heart!
Local Valentia Rum & Montanya GIft Card
$35
Starting bid
Local Valentia Rum & Montanya GIft Card; estimated value $90. This gift is perfect for the craft cocktail enthusiast! Enjoy and explore curated rum cocktails at the Montanya tasting room with a $25 gift card, then recreate your favorites with a bottle of Montanya Valentia rum, hand crafted in the mountains of Colorado.
Chef Prepared Drop Off Meal for 6
$120
Starting bid
Chef Prepared Drop Off Meal for 6; estimated value $350. Treat yourself to a night off with a gourmet dinner from Alpen Chef. This stress-free, chef-prepared, drop-off meal for six includes a home-cooked dinner and a sweet Austrian strudel for dessert. Thoughtfully crafted with your family in mind, Alpen Chef will work with you to create a custom menu tailored to your preferences, including any dietary needs or allergies. Gather around the table and enjoy a memorable meal without lifting a finger. (Date to be mutually agreed upon, based on availability)
$50 CB's Personal Chefs Gift Certificate
$20
Starting bid
Crested Butte's Personal Chefs Gift certificate toward meals or market items. Crested Butte's Personal Chefs commercial kitchen is sharing hand selected items from local and specialty producers. The offerings include local meats and produce from the Gunnison and North Fork Valleys. The market also includes "House Made" foods from our kitchen and select artisan cheese and salami from small domestic dairies. Order online from the Market to purchase these ingredients for pick-up or delivery.
Mountain Rose Studio Mother's Day Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Mountain Rose Studio Gift Basket; estimated value $70. Artist Stacey Donaldson has "been fortunate to live on the edge of wild open spaces most of my life. As an artist, landscape and the natural beauty around me has been my inspiration. My art has many lenses ranging from clay, oils, photography, jewelry to candle light. Mountain Rose Studio has become a space for the simple joy of making beautiful things.
Wild Hare Dance Private Aerial Dance Lesson for 3
$35
Starting bid
Wild Hare Dance Private Aerial Lesson; estimated value $95. Wild Hare Dance cultivates creativity, dance artistry, and inclusive movement arts education for all ages and bodies. Creating space where all dancers can learn, connect, collaborate and grow using the art form of dance. Enjoy a private aerial dance lesson for 1-3 people, and learn a new art form!
Native Nectar Infrared Energy Sauna
$30
Starting bid
Native Nectar Infrared Energy Sauna; estimated value $80. Treat mom to two, 20 minute sessions in Native Nectar's Infrared Energy Sauna. The Sauna provides triple therapeutic properties of infrared heat, infrared red light and PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field therapy) to provide a multitude of benefits including better sleep, relaxation, detoxification, relief from sore muscles and joint pain such as arthritis, clear and tighter skin, and improved circulation.
$75 Alpengardener Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
Spring is in the air! Get excited for the sunshine and blooms with a gift certificate to Alpengardener. At Alpengardener they are passionate about cultivating outdoor spaces that inspire and delight. With over two decades of experience, their team is dedicated to providing exceptional garden maintenance, landscaping, and hardscaping services throughout the valley. From meticulously tending to your greenery to designing stunning landscapes tailored to your preferences, Alpengardener takes pride in bringing your outdoor vision to life.
Handmade Beaded Earrings
$30
Starting bid
Handwoven Beaded Earrings from Opal Orbit, estimated value $65. Deck out mom in some new jewels, from local artist Opal Orbit. Each piece of beaded art from Opal Orbit is handmade and full of color, personality, and creativity!
Mom's Night Out at the Majestic
$75
Starting bid
Mom's Night Out at the Majestic Theater; estimated value $250. Treat mom to a grown ups night out! This special bundle includes 2 Adult Tickets to the Majestic Theater, a $50 concessions gift certificate, PLUS a special 5 hour babysitting service from your favorite children's museum director; Miss. Sarah. This will be a treat for parents and kids alike!
One of a Kind Wood Burned Cheese Board
$30
Starting bid
One of a Kind Wood Burned Cheese Board; estimated value $75. Add some local art and beauty to your kitchen with this unique, handmade cheese board, created with love by Crested Butte artist Zach Bauer. This functional work of art features a design meticulously created through wood burning!
Private Watercolor Painting Lesson for 4
$75
Starting bid
Private Watercolor Painting Lesson for 4; estimated value $250. With this experiential gift, mom and friends will tap into their creative side, and learn from a local pro. Local Crested Butte Artist Zach Bauer of Activate Nature will lead a group of up to four individual in a personalized watercolor painting lesson. Relax, learn, create, and have fun!
Lesson will be scheduled with Zach Bauer based on both parties' availability and request.
Sarah Beabout Aspen Ablaze Print and Greeting Card Set
$35
Starting bid
Sarah Beabout Aspen Ablaze Print and Greeting Card Set; estimated value $100. Bring local beauty into your home and your friends and families' lives with vibrant art from Crested Butte Artist Sarah Beabout! This beautiful bundle includes an Aspen Ablaze print and a set of five greeting cards. Sarah is a former Trailhead teacher and a talented artist; her art with light up any space!
$200 Soupçon Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Located in a small historic cabin with only 28 seats, dining at Soupçon is a unique and intimate experience with a rustic-elegant ambiance. Treat you and your loved ones to an unforgettable evening!
Handmade Crossbody Farmer's Market Bag
$15
Starting bid
Handmade Farmer's Market Bag; estimated value $35. Handmade crossbody bag sewn by our very own amazing Museum Staff O'Hare! Created from thoughtfully selected fabric and upcycled materials, this bag is perfect for your Sunday market strolls.
