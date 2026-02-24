Black Birth Justice Inc

Hosted by

Black Birth Justice Inc

About this event

Mother's Day Gala 2026

200 E Brandeis Ave

Louisville, KY 40208, USA

General Admission
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. You may even want to sponsor a mom to attend.

2 General Admission Tickets
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with $20 off your second ticket.

General Admission + Spotlight
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Included with a spotlight to be featured in a tribute slideshow during our Mother’s Day Gala.

Spotlight a Mother
$15

We are inviting our community to celebrate the mothers and caregivers who shape our lives. Submissions will be featured in a tribute slideshow during our Mother’s Day Gala.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
  • Exclusive “Presented by” naming rights
  • Full-page ad in the digital program
  • Logo on all print + digital materials
  • Verbal recognition during program
  • Featured sponsor table with 6 complimentary tickets
  • Sponsor highlight post on HBCU social media (Instagram + Facebook)
Empowerment Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo on event materials and website
  • Half-page ad in digital program
  • Recognition during the program
  • 4 complimentary tickets
  • Shared sponsor spotlight on social media
Joy Sponsor
$500
  • Logo placement on event signage and in program
  • 2 complimentary tickets
  • Social media thank you post
Add a donation for Black Birth Justice Inc

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