Hosted by

Flowery Elementary School Parent-teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Mother's Day Gift Packages - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

17600 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA

Beltane Ranch-Private Wine Tasting + Cheese & Charcuterie item
Beltane Ranch-Private Wine Tasting + Cheese & Charcuterie item
Beltane Ranch-Private Wine Tasting + Cheese & Charcuterie item
Beltane Ranch-Private Wine Tasting + Cheese & Charcuterie
$100

Starting bid

Private Wine Tasting for 6 People


A six generation family-owned and operated agricultural preserve, vineyard, winery, and historic landmark farm stay inn. Taste and enjoy the setting overlooking the heart of the valley with opportunities to explore the property and soak up the sights.


Value: $400

Bossa Nova Gift Card - $300 item
Bossa Nova Gift Card - $300
$100

Starting bid

Go on a shopping spree at Bossa Nova on Broadway! A contemporary clothing boutique with a clean modern edge. Our clothing is perfect for work or play, with a unique selection of accessories to complete the look. With designers like Lilla P, Yoshi Yoshi and Desoto, you will find something to inspire your daily life.


Value: $300

Coffee, Spray Tan, Pilates! item
Coffee, Spray Tan, Pilates! item
Coffee, Spray Tan, Pilates! item
Coffee, Spray Tan, Pilates!
$65

Starting bid

Bodyrok Sonoma: 1 Class - 45-minute reformer Pilates group class

  • Expires 1-month from redemption


Sonoma Spray Tanning: 3 sessions - 20 years of spray tanning experience! Studio in Sonoma, CA

  • Expires 12/31/2026


Ohm Coffee Roasters: Ohm Mug + $20 Gift Card


Value: $243

Dane Cellars - Wine Tasting for 4 item
Dane Cellars - Wine Tasting for 4
$65

Starting bid

Wine tasting in a historic redwood tank with Winemaker for 4 people + 2 bottles!


Value: $250

Date Night In! item
Date Night In! item
Date Night In! item
Date Night In!
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night in and relax at home!



Williams Sonoma Gift Set: Le Creuset Baking Dish, Fusilli Pasta & Puttanesca Sauce


Patz & Hall Wine: 2 Wine Bottles -


  • Burnside Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir
  • 2022 Sonoma Coast Chard


The Chocolate Cow: $25 Gift Card


Value: $250

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn - Deluxe Spa Cabana for 6 item
Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn - Deluxe Spa Cabana for 6
$125

Starting bid

Discover the geothermal waters at Fairmont Spa!



One (1) Deluxe Spa Cabana for up to Six (6) Adults at Fairmont Spa. Includes spa access & self parking.


Holidays excluded, no cash value

Valid Monday-Thursday, Subject to availability and blackout dates Valid through December 31, 2027


Value: $870

Flamingo Resort & Spa - One-night Stay + 50-Minute Massage item
Flamingo Resort & Spa - One-night Stay + 50-Minute Massage item
Flamingo Resort & Spa - One-night Stay + 50-Minute Massage item
Flamingo Resort & Spa - One-night Stay + 50-Minute Massage
$150

Starting bid

An iconic resort & haven of relaxation, entertainment, and indulgence, our resort is perfect for those seeking a rejuvenating escape! Revitalize your senses, from a cutting-edge fitness center to an award-winning swimming pool and rejuvenating spa.


  • Enjoy a one night stay in a Standard Room.

Valid Sunday through Thursday, excludes holidays & blackout dates.


  • Spa Gift Certificate: 50-Minute Essential Wellness Massage (Gratuity not included)


Value: $514

Gloria Ferrer - Taste of Carneros Experience for 4 item
Gloria Ferrer - Taste of Carneros Experience for 4 item
Gloria Ferrer - Taste of Carneros Experience for 4 item
Gloria Ferrer - Taste of Carneros Experience for 4
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful flight of four winery-exclusive wines, produced at our Carneros estate vineyards, while taking in the panoramic views.


Value: $340

Large Leather Gift Set #1 item
Large Leather Gift Set #1
$50

Starting bid

Large Leather on the Sonoma Plaza designs high-quality, handmade leather goods like the master leather crafters of Europe.


  • Burgundy/Black Accordion Snap Wallet (can be worn on belt or have a strap clipped on)
  • Burgundy Belt (can be exchanged for size)
  • Small Brown Wallet with Button Closure
  • Yellow Card Case


Value: $296

Large Leather Gift Set #2 item
Large Leather Gift Set #2
$50

Starting bid

Large Leather on the Sonoma Plaza designs high-quality, handmade leather goods like the master leather crafters of Europe.


  • Small Lavender/Violet Crossbody Bag
  • Small Wallet with Button Closure
  • Patterned Belt (can be exchanged for size)
  • Card Case


Value: $336

Luther Burbank Center Presents - Napoleon Dynamite Live item
Luther Burbank Center Presents - Napoleon Dynamite Live
$25

Starting bid

Four tickets to Napoleon Dynamite Live - A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.


This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite, followed by a lively discussion with cast members, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).


Friday, May 15th @ 7:30PM


Value: $196

Pangloss Cellars - Wine Tasting for 4 item
Pangloss Cellars - Wine Tasting for 4 item
Pangloss Cellars - Wine Tasting for 4 item
Pangloss Cellars - Wine Tasting for 4
$65

Starting bid

Four guests will enjoy a wine tasting with locally sourced cheese and charcuterie


Value: $200

Personal Image Hair & Skin Gift Certificate - $165 item
Personal Image Hair & Skin Gift Certificate - $165 item
Personal Image Hair & Skin Gift Certificate - $165
$50

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a fresh new look! Gift Certificate for a haircut & color.


Value: $165

Scribe - Two Hacienda Tastings item
Scribe - Two Hacienda Tastings item
Scribe - Two Hacienda Tastings item
Scribe - Two Hacienda Tastings
$65

Starting bid

Two Hacienda Tastings, including seasonal garden snacks.


Come visit our 1850's vineyard estate and taste our distinct & lively wines that capture the terroir and stories of Sonoma, CA with our non-interventionist approach.


Value: $223

Sonoma Arts Live 2026-2027 Season - 4 Tickets item
Sonoma Arts Live 2026-2027 Season - 4 Tickets item
Sonoma Arts Live 2026-2027 Season - 4 Tickets item
Sonoma Arts Live 2026-2027 Season - 4 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets to a show of your choice!!


  • Follies (Sep 2026)
  • A Night With Janis Joplin (Dec 2026)
  • Play On! (Feb 2027)
  • Vanities The Musical (Apr-May 2027)
  • These Shining Lives (Jun 2027)
  • Freaky Friday A New Musical (Jul-Aug 2027)

Value: $175

Sonoma Community Center Gift Certificate - $100 item
Sonoma Community Center Gift Certificate - $100 item
Sonoma Community Center Gift Certificate - $100 item
Sonoma Community Center Gift Certificate - $100
$25

Starting bid

Come take a class & try something new!


  • Ceramics
  • Culinary Arts
  • Dance & Movement
  • Drawing & Painting
  • Fiber Arts
  • Music
  • Printmaking & more!


Value: $100

Steiners - Swag + $50 Gift Certificate & $50 Drink Tokens item
Steiners - Swag + $50 Gift Certificate & $50 Drink Tokens item
Steiners - Swag + $50 Gift Certificate & $50 Drink Tokens item
Steiners - Swag + $50 Gift Certificate & $50 Drink Tokens
$50

Starting bid

Steiners Swag!!


  • Steiners Gift Certificate - $50
  • Steiners Drink Tokens - $50
  • Steiners Trucker Hat
  • Steiners Sweatshirt - Black, XL
  • Steiners Tank - White, MED
  • Steiners Tank - Blue, SM
  • NBA Hennessey T-Shirt - White, SM
  • Jack Daniels T-Shirt - Black, SM
  • Jack Daniels Bandana - Black
  • Baileys Tote Bag - Black
  • Smirnoff Clear Tote
  • 49ers/Smirnoff Bar Towels
  • Highway 12 Wine Bottle - Red
  • Crown Royal Koozie


Value: $300

Sunflower Caffé + SIGH - Brunch & Champagne on the Plaza! item
Sunflower Caffé + SIGH - Brunch & Champagne on the Plaza! item
Sunflower Caffé + SIGH - Brunch & Champagne on the Plaza! item
Sunflower Caffé + SIGH - Brunch & Champagne on the Plaza!
$75

Starting bid

SIGH: 2 Flights of Champagne, California Sparkling or Rosé


Proudly serving Champagne and Sparkling wines from all over the world. This is a great opportunity for guests to enjoy specialty Sparklers from around the world.  


Sunflower Caffé: $100 Gift Card


Value: $170

Sunflower Caffé Brunch + Plaza Picnic Pack + Desire Lines Wine item
Sunflower Caffé Brunch + Plaza Picnic Pack + Desire Lines Wine item
Sunflower Caffé Brunch + Plaza Picnic Pack + Desire Lines Wine item
Sunflower Caffé Brunch + Plaza Picnic Pack + Desire Lines Wine
$75

Starting bid

Sunflower Caffé: $100 Gift Card


Plaza Picnic Pack: Enjoy a picnic on the plaza with all the essentials! Perfect for Tuesday Night Market!

  • Ollie & Olivia Cooler Bag
  • Picnic Blanket
  • Bamboo Cutting Board
  • Wine Bottle Opener
  • 4 Wine Goblets

Desire Line Wine Co.: 3 Bottles of Wine -

  • Massa Vineyard 2023 Carmel Valley Riesling
  • Evangelho Vineyard 2024 Contra Costa County Red Wine
  • Kick Ranch 2024 Fountain Grove District, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc


Value: $275

Transcendence Broadway Show - Mamma Mia! - Sat, 8/29 item
Transcendence Broadway Show - Mamma Mia! - Sat, 8/29 item
Transcendence Broadway Show - Mamma Mia! - Sat, 8/29 item
Transcendence Broadway Show - Mamma Mia! - Sat, 8/29
$75

Starting bid

2 GOLD TICKETS to Transcendence Theatre Broadway Show - Mamma Mia! - Sat, 8/29 - Gold Parking Included


Value: $290

The Lodge Sonoma - Staycation! item
The Lodge Sonoma - Staycation! item
The Lodge Sonoma - Staycation! item
The Lodge Sonoma - Staycation!
$175

Starting bid

Slip into a relaxed, wine-country retreat—without the hassle of a long trip! Our luxury hotel is a revitalizing oasis of serenity. Lounge by the heated outdoor pool and whirlpool or make use of our complimentary Cruiser Bikes. Enjoy an evening wine reception with a local winemaker!



  • One night stay at The Lodge
  • Breakfast at Benicia's Kitchen (up to $60)


Valid Sunday-Thursday night stays when booking May-October

Subject to availability & exclusive blackout dates


Value: $700

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!