Mother's Day Gift Packages - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Private Wine Tasting for 6 People
A six generation family-owned and operated agricultural preserve, vineyard, winery, and historic landmark farm stay inn. Taste and enjoy the setting overlooking the heart of the valley with opportunities to explore the property and soak up the sights.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Go on a shopping spree at Bossa Nova on Broadway! A contemporary clothing boutique with a clean modern edge. Our clothing is perfect for work or play, with a unique selection of accessories to complete the look. With designers like Lilla P, Yoshi Yoshi and Desoto, you will find something to inspire your daily life.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Bodyrok Sonoma: 1 Class - 45-minute reformer Pilates group class
Sonoma Spray Tanning: 3 sessions - 20 years of spray tanning experience! Studio in Sonoma, CA
Ohm Coffee Roasters: Ohm Mug + $20 Gift Card
Value: $243
Starting bid
Wine tasting in a historic redwood tank with Winemaker for 4 people + 2 bottles!
Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night in and relax at home!
Williams Sonoma Gift Set: Le Creuset Baking Dish, Fusilli Pasta & Puttanesca Sauce
Patz & Hall Wine: 2 Wine Bottles -
The Chocolate Cow: $25 Gift Card
Value: $250
Starting bid
Discover the geothermal waters at Fairmont Spa!
One (1) Deluxe Spa Cabana for up to Six (6) Adults at Fairmont Spa. Includes spa access & self parking.
Holidays excluded, no cash value
Valid Monday-Thursday, Subject to availability and blackout dates Valid through December 31, 2027
Value: $870
Starting bid
An iconic resort & haven of relaxation, entertainment, and indulgence, our resort is perfect for those seeking a rejuvenating escape! Revitalize your senses, from a cutting-edge fitness center to an award-winning swimming pool and rejuvenating spa.
Valid Sunday through Thursday, excludes holidays & blackout dates.
Value: $514
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful flight of four winery-exclusive wines, produced at our Carneros estate vineyards, while taking in the panoramic views.
Value: $340
Starting bid
Large Leather on the Sonoma Plaza designs high-quality, handmade leather goods like the master leather crafters of Europe.
Value: $296
Starting bid
Large Leather on the Sonoma Plaza designs high-quality, handmade leather goods like the master leather crafters of Europe.
Value: $336
Starting bid
Four tickets to Napoleon Dynamite Live - A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.
This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite, followed by a lively discussion with cast members, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).
Friday, May 15th @ 7:30PM
Value: $196
Starting bid
Four guests will enjoy a wine tasting with locally sourced cheese and charcuterie
Value: $200
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a fresh new look! Gift Certificate for a haircut & color.
Value: $165
Starting bid
Two Hacienda Tastings, including seasonal garden snacks.
Come visit our 1850's vineyard estate and taste our distinct & lively wines that capture the terroir and stories of Sonoma, CA with our non-interventionist approach.
Value: $223
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a show of your choice!!
Value: $175
Starting bid
Come take a class & try something new!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Steiners Swag!!
Value: $300
Starting bid
SIGH: 2 Flights of Champagne, California Sparkling or Rosé
Proudly serving Champagne and Sparkling wines from all over the world. This is a great opportunity for guests to enjoy specialty Sparklers from around the world.
Sunflower Caffé: $100 Gift Card
Value: $170
Starting bid
Sunflower Caffé: $100 Gift Card
Plaza Picnic Pack: Enjoy a picnic on the plaza with all the essentials! Perfect for Tuesday Night Market!
Desire Line Wine Co.: 3 Bottles of Wine -
Value: $275
Starting bid
2 GOLD TICKETS to Transcendence Theatre Broadway Show - Mamma Mia! - Sat, 8/29 - Gold Parking Included
Value: $290
Starting bid
Slip into a relaxed, wine-country retreat—without the hassle of a long trip! Our luxury hotel is a revitalizing oasis of serenity. Lounge by the heated outdoor pool and whirlpool or make use of our complimentary Cruiser Bikes. Enjoy an evening wine reception with a local winemaker!
Valid Sunday-Thursday night stays when booking May-October
Subject to availability & exclusive blackout dates
Value: $700
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!