Mother's Day Tea

🌸 You’re Invited: Troop 3608 Mother’s Day High Tea 🌸 Join Girl Scout Troop 3608 for a beautiful, family-curated High Tea experience!





Join us in our celebration of our mothers, our girls, and our community.





🎀 The Experience Each table features a unique, handcrafted theme—from whimsical "High Tea on the High Seas" mermaids to an "Alice in Wonderland" wonderland. You'll enjoy a warm atmosphere with thoughtful place settings, vintage teacups, and tiered displays of 🍰 Sweets & Treats





This is the perfect "preview moment" for preschool families to see the sisterhood and fun of Troop 3608 in action!