Mother's Day Honors

Celebrate and honor a special mother or mother figure through a heartfelt tribute at the Yoruba American Community Mother’s Day Celebration.

This is your opportunity to publicly express love, gratitude, and appreciation for a woman who has made a lasting impact in your life.

Your paid tribute includes:

💌 A personalized message shared during the event and/or in event materials

🌸 Recognition of your honoree in a meaningful and memorable way

🎤 Opportunity for selected tributes to be highlighted during the program

✨ Whether you are celebrating a mother, grandmother, mentor, or role model, your tribute helps us uplift and honor the women who shape our lives.