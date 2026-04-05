Yoruba American Community

Hosted by

Yoruba American Community

About this event

Mother's Day Honors

17500 Northland Park Ct

Southfield, MI 48075, USA

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Paid Tribute – Honor a Mother
$25

Celebrate and honor a special mother or mother figure through a heartfelt tribute at the Yoruba American Community Mother’s Day Celebration.

This is your opportunity to publicly express love, gratitude, and appreciation for a woman who has made a lasting impact in your life.

Your paid tribute includes:

  • 💌 A personalized message shared during the event and/or in event materials
  • 🌸 Recognition of your honoree in a meaningful and memorable way
  • 🎤 Opportunity for selected tributes to be highlighted during the program

✨ Whether you are celebrating a mother, grandmother, mentor, or role model, your tribute helps us uplift and honor the women who shape our lives.

Event Sponsorship – Mother’s Day Celebration
Pay what you can

Partner with the Yoruba American Community to support our Mother’s Day Celebration—an uplifting event honoring the strength, love, and impact of mothers in our community.

As a sponsor, you will:

  • 🌍 Support a meaningful cultural and community-centered event
  • 💐 Help us celebrate and recognize outstanding mothers
  • 📣 Gain visibility among families, professionals, and community leaders
  • 🤝 Align your brand with empowerment, culture, and community impact

✨ Sponsorship contributions help cover event production, awards, and community programming while allowing us to keep attendance accessible.

Add a donation for Yoruba American Community

$

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