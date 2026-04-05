Mother's Day Honors

Hosted by
About this event
Celebrate and honor a special mother or mother figure through a heartfelt tribute at the Yoruba American Community Mother’s Day Celebration.
This is your opportunity to publicly express love, gratitude, and appreciation for a woman who has made a lasting impact in your life.
Your paid tribute includes:
✨ Whether you are celebrating a mother, grandmother, mentor, or role model, your tribute helps us uplift and honor the women who shape our lives.
Partner with the Yoruba American Community to support our Mother’s Day Celebration—an uplifting event honoring the strength, love, and impact of mothers in our community.
As a sponsor, you will:
✨ Sponsorship contributions help cover event production, awards, and community programming while allowing us to keep attendance accessible.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!