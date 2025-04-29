Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Vallejo
Mother's Day Luncheon
1224 Alabama St
Vallejo, CA 94590, USA
General Admission Ticket
$30
Regular priced ticket for adults
Regular priced ticket for adults
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Mother's Ticket
$15
Ticket for the mothers and grandmothers in attendance
Ticket for the mothers and grandmothers in attendance
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child's Ticket
$10
Ticket for children 10 and under
Ticket for children 10 and under
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table of 10
$250
groupTicketCaption
Ticket to reserve a table of 10
Ticket to reserve a table of 10
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout