Mothers Day Market 2 Day 10 by 10 Vendor Slot

2 days = $150/ booth + 2 small donations to the Raffle for both days (to be held after each class(think something that will bring people to your booth). This will serve as payment for both days of the Market. Baby Goat Yoga - Mothers Day Weekend Vendor Fair Saturday & Sunday May 10th & 11th 2025 8:30am - 5pm Deadline to apply is Saturday, March 15th 2025 It's time for Denver Yoga Social's 4th annual Mothers Day baby goat extravaganza! Past Years have been such a hit with being the top 16 things to do for mothers day weekend in Westwood & selling out with over 500 guests in attendance for yoga only & 1500 - 2000+ in attendance for the market. NEW LOCATION: Great Divide Barrel Bar 1812 35th St, Denver, CO 80216 https://maps.app.goo.gl/1FEuzhmqp7bhWmAu9 Since we have a larger market space & I needed a hand managing the events we have teamed up to make this the most successful event for everyone! His market Vendors will be paying more & be in the outdoor space. I have grandfathered you in for the same rate in the past & you will stay indoors! Nothing but positive changes & growth. Last Year we had over 500 people for Baby Goat Yoga alone! Not counting the guests who came only for the mothers day market itself! We are looking for vendors & sponsors of all kinds! This indoor/ Outdoor event will happen in two segments. 8:30am Set Up 9:30am - 10:30am Baby Goat Yoga - Round 1 10:30 - 11am Baby Goat Social time 11:30 - 12:30 Baby Goat Yoga - Round 2 12:30 - 1pm - Baby Goat Social Time 1:30 - 2:30 Baby Goat Yoga or Bunny Yoga - Round 3 Vendor Fair will be held indoors at Great Divide Barrel Bar & is Open to the Public @ 10am - 5pm with Entrance through the Back Door from 10-12 unless they are a ticketed Baby Goat Yoga attendee. Ultimately being free to attend the Market, Baby Goat Yoga will be Ticketed. We are considering potential food truck options. After the daytime yoga classes are over, we will continue the Market till 5pm. Interested in Being a Vendor? Vendor Fees: 2 days = $150/ booth + 2 small donations to the Raffle for both days, 1 day = $100/ booth + 1 donation for 1 day, to be held after each class(think something that will bring people to your booth). This will serve as payment for both days of the Market. If you held a booth with us last year or we have offered another deal we will still honor it. *booth sizes are being determined but they will be catered to 10 by 10 tent. If you are not a table vendor, we will take your space needs into consideration upon mapping out the space. Please bring your own table, we will have some limited small tables available for use. Fees are non-refundable and there will be a deadline (3/15/25) to pay before the event. Payment instructions will be given at the time of acceptance. There is no fee for submitting an application. Denver Yoga Social will have space for 70 Outdoor Vendors, with he 30 indoor vendor slots being currently filled. This is an application form and not a sign-up. You will be notified the following week if you have been selected or not. What will you receive? Your Business Name Listed on the Vendors Advertising. Access to 1500 -2000+ Expected Guests over the 2 days

