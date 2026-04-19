Mother's Day Market presented by the Women of AT&T - Dallas Chapter

Vendors will receive one 6-foot table and two chairs as part of their sponsor package. A $100 table fee and 10% of all vendor sales will be donated to the Women of AT&T – Dallas Chapter scholarship fund.





The 10% sales contribution will be collected through Zeffy after the event.





If you would like to offer on-site pickup the following week for customers who do not choose delivery, please confirm by the end of the event on April 28, 2026, at [email protected] and we will try to accommodate this request.