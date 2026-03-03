Mother's Day Mini Hmong Market

About this event
$35 registration fee for one 8 ft table + $50 deposit
Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.
First come First Serve
$50 registration fee for two 6 ft tables + $50 deposit.
Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.
First come First Serve
$100 registration fee + $100 deposit + other fees required by Eau Claire County Health Department
Space is approximately 19'x10' with no tables provided.
Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.
First come First Serve
$75 registration fee + $100 deposit + other fees required by Eau Claire County Health Department.
Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.
First come First Serve
$50 registration fee + $50 deposit
Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.
First come First Serve
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