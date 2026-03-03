Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association

Hosted by

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association

About this event

Mother's Day Mini Hmong Market

1320 W Clairemont Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54701, USA

One 8ft table - Merchandise/Other Non-Food/Non-Profit
$85

$35 registration fee for one 8 ft table + $50 deposit


Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.


First come First Serve

Two 6ft table - Merchandise/Other Non-Food/Non-Profit
$100

$50 registration fee for two 6 ft tables + $50 deposit.


Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.


First come First Serve

Food Truck (Max 2 each)
$200

$100 registration fee + $100 deposit + other fees required by Eau Claire County Health Department


Space is approximately 19'x10' with no tables provided.


Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.


First come First Serve

Specialty-Drinks, Baked Goods, etc (Max 2 each)
$175

$75 registration fee + $100 deposit + other fees required by Eau Claire County Health Department.


Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.


First come First Serve

Photo Booth (1):
$100

$50 registration fee + $50 deposit


Deposit will be returned after the event, provided all terms and cleanup requirements are met.


First come First Serve

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