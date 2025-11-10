LWC Mother's Day Out

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
3 Days a week
Mon, Wed, Fri
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
[Pickup begins at 12:15 and runs until 12:30]
$275 per month
No expiration
3 Days a week
Mon, Wed, Fri
with extended care
8:30 am - 2:30 pm
[Pickup begins at 2:15 and runs until 2:30]
$375 per month
No expiration
3 Days a week
Mon, Wed, Fri
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
[Pickup begins at 12:15 and runs until 12:30]
$540 per month (includes a $10 sibling discount)
No expiration
If you do not send in your payment on the second school day of the month, you will owe a $25 late charge.
No expiration
Registration Fee for the School Year
No expiration
Discounted Registration Fee for the School Year for Sibling
No expiration
Additional LWC MDO Logo T-Shirt
No expiration
Additional LWC MDO Tote
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!