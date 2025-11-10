Living Word Church of Houma

Offered by

Living Word Church of Houma

About the memberships

LWC Mother's Day Out

Monthly Tuition (No Extended Care)
$275

No expiration

3 Days a week
Mon, Wed, Fri
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
[Pickup begins at 12:15 and runs until 12:30]
$275 per month

Monthly Tuition (With Extended Care)
$375

No expiration

3 Days a week
Mon, Wed, Fri
with extended care
8:30 am - 2:30 pm
​[Pickup begins at 2:15 and runs until 2:30]​
$375 per month

Monthly Tuition (Sibling Rate)
$540

No expiration

3 Days a week
Mon, Wed, Fri
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
[Pickup begins at 12:15 and runs until 12:30]
$540 per month (includes a $10 sibling discount)

Late Fee
$25

No expiration

If you do not send in your payment on the second school day of the month, you will owe a $25 late charge.

Registration Fee
$150

No expiration

Registration Fee for the School Year

Registration Fee (Sibling Discount)
$125

No expiration

Discounted Registration Fee for the School Year for Sibling

Additional T-Shirt
$15

No expiration

Additional LWC MDO Logo T-Shirt

Additional Tote
$10

No expiration

Additional LWC MDO Tote

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!