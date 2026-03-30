Mother's Day Paint Night!

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About this event
Enjoy a relaxing and creative evening with all painting supplies included. Each ticket includes one canvas for you to complete your own piece.
Bring your mother, a mother figure, or your own child and enjoy a shared creative experience. Each person will receive their own canvas and paint a portion of a larger image that comes together when placed side by side.
Create lasting memories as a family while enjoying a fun and engaging paint night. Each person will have their own canvas, working on a different portion of one larger image that connects like puzzle pieces.
Perfect for a full family outing. Each person will paint their own canvas, contributing to a larger image that comes together as one beautiful piece.
Honor and remember a special mother figure with a guided portrait experience. Participants must submit a portrait photo in advance so it can be pre-outlined on the canvas, making it easy to paint a meaningful tribute.
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