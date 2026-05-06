Mother's Day Petals & Pastries Online Auction By SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee

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About this event
We will deliver to you! The winner will have their items delivered to the requested location on Saturday, May 9th between 3pm-8pm!
Starting bid
Created & donated by Beaver Creek Kritters 4H Floriculture this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!
Starting bid
Created & donated by the Safeway Floral Department this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!
Starting bid
Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!
Starting bid
Every mother LOVES our iconic Flower Farm...Bid on this and one of our desserts and you will become your mothers favorite this weekend!
Starting bid
Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!
Starting bid
Created & donated by Beaver Creek Kritters 4H Floriculture this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!
Starting bid
Created & donated by the Safeway Floral Department this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!
Starting bid
Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!
Starting bid
Baked with love from your favorite Home-Baker, a plate of cinnamon rolls is the perfect addition to your Mother's Day brunch!
Starting bid
Baked with love from your favorite Home-Baker, a north Idaho classic cheesecake is the perfect addition to your Mother's Day brunch!
Starting bid
Baked with love from your favorite Home-Baker, a north Idaho classic cheesecake is the perfect addition to your Mother's Day brunch!
Starting bid
Donated by the Glahe family, this cupcake bouquet covers both your floral and sweet treat needs for Mother's Day!
Starting bid
Yes, this image is the cake your bidding on! Even though her cake baking books are closed, we scored an incredible cake from Home to Soul Baking Co for you to take your momma this weekend!
Starting bid
Created with love from the Safeway Bakery especially for SHS Grad-Night, this white cake with raspberry glaze, cream cheese and buttercream frosting is simple, sweet and speaks for itself!
Starting bid
Your favorite local baker LJ Sams is back and this time with a Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Cheesecake!
Starting bid
The Pie Hut pies sell themselves, only this time, they are made with a little extra magic for our fundraiser! You will be your mothers favorite showing up with one of these!
Starting bid
Created with love from the Safeway Bakery especially for SHS Grad-Night, this layered treat features vanilla, mousse and chocolate!
Starting bid
Created by the pastry chefs at Winter Ridge foods, this bulldog cake is perfect for your sports mom this Mother's Day!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!