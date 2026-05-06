SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee
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SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee

Hosted by

SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee

About this event

Sales closed

Mother's Day Petals & Pastries Online Auction By SHS Grad-Night Parent Committee

Pick-up location

We will deliver to you! The winner will have their items delivered to the requested location on Saturday, May 9th between 3pm-8pm!

Real Floral Bouquet item
Real Floral Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Created & donated by Beaver Creek Kritters 4H Floriculture this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!


Real Floral Bouquet item
Real Floral Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Created & donated by the Safeway Floral Department this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!


Metal Single Rose - purple tones item
Metal Single Rose - purple tones
$10

Starting bid

Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!

$100 Gift Certificate to The Flower Farm item
$100 Gift Certificate to The Flower Farm
$50

Starting bid

Every mother LOVES our iconic Flower Farm...Bid on this and one of our desserts and you will become your mothers favorite this weekend!

Metal Single Rose - metal tones item
Metal Single Rose - metal tones
$10

Starting bid

Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!

Real Floral Bouquet item
Real Floral Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Created & donated by Beaver Creek Kritters 4H Floriculture this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!

Real Floral Bouquet item
Real Floral Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Created & donated by the Safeway Floral Department this Mother's Day bouquet is bright, beautiful and a great way to show your mom AND Grad-Night love at the same time!


Metal Single Rose - metal tones item
Metal Single Rose - metal tones
$10

Starting bid

Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!

Real Floral Bouquet item
Real Floral Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Metal Single Rose - hand painted on metal item
Metal Single Rose - hand painted on metal
$10

Starting bid

Hand cut, shaped & created by an SHS high school welder! Perfect for the mother that wants her flowers to live on forever, or prefers an edgy look to her bouquet! Celebrating a father on Mother's Day? We've got you covered here!

Cinnamon Rolls item
Cinnamon Rolls
$10

Starting bid

Baked with love from your favorite Home-Baker, a plate of cinnamon rolls is the perfect addition to your Mother's Day brunch!

Huckleberry Cheesecake item
Huckleberry Cheesecake
$10

Starting bid

Baked with love from your favorite Home-Baker, a north Idaho classic cheesecake is the perfect addition to your Mother's Day brunch!

Huckleberry Cheesecake item
Huckleberry Cheesecake
$10

Starting bid

Baked with love from your favorite Home-Baker, a north Idaho classic cheesecake is the perfect addition to your Mother's Day brunch!

Cupcake bouquet item
Cupcake bouquet
$10

Starting bid

Donated by the Glahe family, this cupcake bouquet covers both your floral and sweet treat needs for Mother's Day!

Vanilla swiss meringue buttercream mothers day dream cake item
Vanilla swiss meringue buttercream mothers day dream cake
$10

Starting bid

Yes, this image is the cake your bidding on! Even though her cake baking books are closed, we scored an incredible cake from Home to Soul Baking Co for you to take your momma this weekend!

Raspberry elegance white cake item
Raspberry elegance white cake
$10

Starting bid

Created with love from the Safeway Bakery especially for SHS Grad-Night, this white cake with raspberry glaze, cream cheese and buttercream frosting is simple, sweet and speaks for itself!

GF Triple Chocolate Cheesecake item
GF Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
$10

Starting bid

Your favorite local baker LJ Sams is back and this time with a Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Cheesecake!

Pie Hut Chocolate Cream Grad-Night Special Pie item
Pie Hut Chocolate Cream Grad-Night Special Pie
$10

Starting bid

The Pie Hut pies sell themselves, only this time, they are made with a little extra magic for our fundraiser! You will be your mothers favorite showing up with one of these!​

Tuxedo slice of Cake item
Tuxedo slice of Cake
$10

Starting bid

Created with love from the Safeway Bakery especially for SHS Grad-Night, this layered treat features vanilla, mousse and chocolate!

8" Double Layer White Cake w/Bulldog Logo item
8" Double Layer White Cake w/Bulldog Logo
$10

Starting bid

Created by the pastry chefs at Winter Ridge foods, this bulldog cake is perfect for your sports mom this Mother's Day!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!