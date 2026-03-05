Offered by

The Traveling Knights Of Old Bridge Inc

About this shop

Mother's Day Plant Sale (Hanging, Pots, and Herbs)

SEED GERANIUMS 4.5” POT - Red item
SEED GERANIUMS 4.5” POT - Red
$5

Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
Larger plant; great garden performers; many

single blooms

SEED GERANIUMS 4.5” POT - Salmon item
SEED GERANIUMS 4.5” POT - Salmon
$5

Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
Larger plant; great garden performers; many

single blooms

SEED GERANIUMS 4.5” POT - White item
SEED GERANIUMS 4.5” POT - White
$5

Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
Larger plant; great garden performers; many

single blooms

Seed Geraniums Flat of 18 - Red item
Seed Geraniums Flat of 18 - Red
$22

Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale

3.25” X 3.25” std lightweight bedding plant pack; great garden performers; many single blooms

Seed Geraniums Flat of 18 - Salmon item
Seed Geraniums Flat of 18 - Salmon
$22

Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale

3.25” X 3.25” std lightweight bedding plant pack; great garden performers; many single blooms

Seed Geraniums Flat of 18 - White item
Seed Geraniums Flat of 18 - White
$22

Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale

3.25” X 3.25” std lightweight bedding plant pack; great garden performers; many single blooms

Patio Pot 6"
$10

Assorted. Including Begonias, Petunias, Celosia,

Coleus, Marigolds, Salvia, and various other annuals

Terra Pot 10"
$23

Three cutting geraniums in a 10” clay-colored pot.

Terra Pot 12"
$28

Three cutting geraniums, vinca vine, and juncus. In

a 12” clay-colored pot.

VINCA VINE & SPIKES - Vinca Vine Flat of 18 item
VINCA VINE & SPIKES - Vinca Vine Flat of 18
$28

Flat of 18 Vinca Vines

VINCA VINE & SPIKES - DRACAENA Spikes Flat of 18 item
VINCA VINE & SPIKES - DRACAENA Spikes Flat of 18
$28

Flat of 18 DRACAENA Spikes

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Bacopa item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Bacopa
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Fuchsia item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Fuchsia
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Ivy Geraniums item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Ivy Geraniums
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note: Cascading likes light shade

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Million Bells item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Million Bells
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note: Cascading mini flowers

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - New Guinea Impatiens item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - New Guinea Impatiens
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"


Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Nonstop Begonias item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Nonstop Begonias
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"


Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Portulaca item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Portulaca
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note: Needs Full Sun

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Scaveola item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Scaveola
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note: Sun lover

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Supertunias & Waves item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Supertunias & Waves
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note:  Large cascading petunia

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Torenia item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Torenia
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note:  Likes shade

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Verbena item
Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Verbena
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"

Note:  Full Sun OK

Premium Hanging Basket 10" - Assorted Plants
$18

Premium Hanging Basket 10"


Hanging Basket 10" - Begonias item
Hanging Basket 10" - Begonias
$15

Hanging Basket 10"

Note: Fibrous Root Type


Hanging Basket 10" - Impatiens item
Hanging Basket 10" - Impatiens
$15

Hanging Basket 10"

Note: Shade Lovers


Hanging Basket 10" - Assorted Plants
$15

Hanging Basket 10"



Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Beefmaster item
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Beefmaster
$5

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Early Pick item
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Early Pick
$5

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Cherry item
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Cherry
$5

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Grape item
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Grape
$5

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Plum item
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Plum
$5

Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"

Herb Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Basil item
Herb Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Basil
$5

Herb Basil in 3.5" Vegetable Pot

Herb Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Italian Parsley item
Herb Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Italian Parsley
$5

Italian Parsley in 3.5" Vegetable Pot

Herb Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Cilantro item
Herb Vegetable Pots 3.5" - Cilantro
$5

Cilantro in 3.5" Vegetable Pot

Eggplant Vegetable Pot 3.5" - Black Beauty item
Eggplant Vegetable Pot 3.5" - Black Beauty
$5

Eggplant in 3.5" Vegetable Pot

Pepper Vegetable Pot 3.5" - Bell Pepper item
Pepper Vegetable Pot 3.5" - Bell Pepper
$5

Bell Pepper in 3.5" Vegetable Pot

Add a donation for The Traveling Knights Of Old Bridge Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!