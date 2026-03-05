Mother's Day Plant Sale (Hanging, Pots, and Herbs)

About this shop
Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
Larger plant; great garden performers; many
single blooms
Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
Larger plant; great garden performers; many
single blooms
Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
Larger plant; great garden performers; many
single blooms
Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
3.25” X 3.25” std lightweight bedding plant pack; great garden performers; many single blooms
Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
3.25” X 3.25” std lightweight bedding plant pack; great garden performers; many single blooms
Note: No Guarantee of Seed Geraniums for Mother's Day Sale
3.25” X 3.25” std lightweight bedding plant pack; great garden performers; many single blooms
Assorted. Including Begonias, Petunias, Celosia,
Coleus, Marigolds, Salvia, and various other annuals
Three cutting geraniums in a 10” clay-colored pot.
Three cutting geraniums, vinca vine, and juncus. In
a 12” clay-colored pot.
Flat of 18 Vinca Vines
Flat of 18 DRACAENA Spikes
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Cascading likes light shade
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Cascading mini flowers
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Needs Full Sun
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Sun lover
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Large cascading petunia
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Likes shade
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Full Sun OK
Premium Hanging Basket 10"
Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Fibrous Root Type
Hanging Basket 10"
Note: Shade Lovers
Hanging Basket 10"
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"
Tomato Vegetable Pots 3.5"
Herb Basil in 3.5" Vegetable Pot
Italian Parsley in 3.5" Vegetable Pot
Cilantro in 3.5" Vegetable Pot
Eggplant in 3.5" Vegetable Pot
Bell Pepper in 3.5" Vegetable Pot
$
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