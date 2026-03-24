Mother's Day Plant Sale Pre-Orders

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Add to cart to select flower varieties. Regular price for singular purchase.
Add to cart to select flower varieties. Discounted price for order of multiples of 3.
Add to cart to select flower varieties. Regular price for singular purchase.
Add to cart to select flower varieties. Discounted price for order of multiples of 2.
Select flower combo at pickup. Regular price for singular purchase.
Select flower combo at pickup. Discounted price for order of multiples of 2.
$
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