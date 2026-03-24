Miller Place PTA

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Miller Place PTA

About this event

Mother's Day Plant Sale Pre-Orders

191 N Country Rd

Miller Place, NY 11764, USA

6 Inch Pot (x1) item
6 Inch Pot (x1)
$7.50

Add to cart to select flower varieties. Regular price for singular purchase.

6 Inch Pot (x3) item
6 Inch Pot (x3)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Add to cart to select flower varieties. Discounted price for order of multiples of 3.

10 Inch Basket (x1) item
10 Inch Basket (x1)
$14

Add to cart to select flower varieties. Regular price for singular purchase.

10 Inch Basket (x2) item
10 Inch Basket (x2)
$26
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Add to cart to select flower varieties. Discounted price for order of multiples of 2.

12 Inch Fiber Basket Flower Combo (x1) item
12 Inch Fiber Basket Flower Combo (x1)
$21

Select flower combo at pickup. Regular price for singular purchase.

12 Inch Fiber Basket Flower Combo (x2) item
12 Inch Fiber Basket Flower Combo (x2)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Select flower combo at pickup. Discounted price for order of multiples of 2.

Add a donation for Miller Place PTA

$

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