Mother's Day Raffle 2026

MOTHER’S DAY RAFFLE – WIN SOMETHING SPECIAL!





Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift… or maybe a little self-care?

Bowie Legacy Foundation has you covered!

Only $10 per ticket for a chance to win one of these AMAZING prizes:





1st Prize: One-night stay at Hampton Inn & Suites + Dinner for Two

2nd Prize: Deluxe Mani/Pedi (Gel Polish) at Signature Nails & Head Spa

3rd Prize: 60-Minute All-Inclusive Massage at Cool & Calm Spa

Drawing Date: May 9, 2026

Drawing held at our annual Bowie Legacy Golf Tournament

You do NOT need to be present to win!

Every ticket purchased supports student scholarships and programs for Bowie High School and Guillén Middle School.





Treat yourself or someone special while supporting a great cause!