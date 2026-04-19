Mother's Day Raffle 2026

About this raffle
MOTHER’S DAY RAFFLE – WIN SOMETHING SPECIAL!
Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift… or maybe a little self-care?
Bowie Legacy Foundation has you covered!
Only $10 per ticket for a chance to win one of these AMAZING prizes:
1st Prize: One-night stay at Hampton Inn & Suites + Dinner for Two
2nd Prize: Deluxe Mani/Pedi (Gel Polish) at Signature Nails & Head Spa
3rd Prize: 60-Minute All-Inclusive Massage at Cool & Calm Spa
Drawing Date: May 9, 2026
Drawing held at our annual Bowie Legacy Golf Tournament
You do NOT need to be present to win!
Every ticket purchased supports student scholarships and programs for Bowie High School and Guillén Middle School.
Treat yourself or someone special while supporting a great cause!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!