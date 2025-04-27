USS William P Lawrence FRG
Mother's Day Flower Sale
Basic Bloom- 1 Flower
$10
Includes 1 beautiful flower, greenery, delicate wrap with bow, and card.
Double the Love
$13
Includes 2 fresh flowers, more greenery, delicate wrap with bow, and card.
Triple the Joy
$16
Includes 3 vibrant flowers, fuller greenery, delicate wrap with bow, and card.
Floral Quartet
$19
Includes 4 stunning flowers, even more greenery, delicate wrap with bow, and card.
Full of Grace
$22
Includes 5 lush flowers, abundant greenery, delicate wrap with bow, and card.
Half Dozen Happiness
$25
Includes 6 gorgeous flowers, extra full greenery, delicate wrap with bow, and card — a truly beautiful, full bouquet!
