Offered by

Bears PTO of Pineville

Mother's Day Shop for Dallas Market

Hair Clips item
Hair Clips
$1

A sweet little gift for the moms who do it all. These cute, stylish, and comfortable hair clips made to hold all day-perfect for adding a special touch to any outfit. A simple, thoughtful Mother's Day surprise she'll actually use and love! 2/$1

Turquoise Rings item
Turquoise Rings
$1

Bold, beautiful, and timeless. Out turquoise rings add the perfect pop of color to any outfit-effortless style with a touch of natural charm.

Mom Necklace item
Mom Necklace
$5

Simple, elegant, and full of meaning. This mom necklace is the perfect gift to remind her just how loved and appreciated she truly is.

Bohemia golden beaded bracelets item
Bohemia golden beaded bracelets
$1

A simple meaningful gift for the mom who does it all. These trendy stackable bracelets add a pop of color and a whole lot of love to her everyday style.

Sunglasses item
Sunglasses
$5

Celebrate mom in style! These chic sunglasses with case are the perfect gift to brighten her day.

Mother/Daughter necklace item
Mother/Daughter necklace
$5

The perfect mother daughter necklace that is stylish for mom and her little bestie!

Bear Makeup Bag item
Bear Makeup Bag item
Bear Makeup Bag item
Bear Makeup Bag
$5

Compact, roomy, and oh-so-cute- the perfect little gift for someone special.

3 Piece Pearl Jewelry Set item
3 Piece Pearl Jewelry Set
$5

Simple, elegant , and timeless. This beautiful pearl set adds the perfect touch of class to any outfit-A stunning gift for mom she will love.

3 Piece Heart Jewelry Set item
3 Piece Heart Jewelry Set
$5

Sweet and meaningful, this beautiful heart jewlery set that mom would love.


Scrunchies item
Scrunchies
$1

Add the perfect pop of style to your look with these soft, comfy scrunchies! Gentle on your hair and designed to hold securely without pulling or damage.

Mama Bracelet item
Mama Bracelet item
Mama Bracelet
$3

Lightweight, stylish, and easy to pair with any outfit-a thoughtful gift for Mothe’s Day or just because.

Rectangular Stone Jewelry Set item
Rectangular Stone Jewelry Set
$5

Bold, sleek, and effortlessly elegant. This stunning set is perfect

for dressing up a casual look.


3 Piece Pink Circle Stone Jewelry Set item
3 Piece Pink Circle Stone Jewelry Set
$5
White Spade Jewelry Set item
White Spade Jewelry Set
$5
Black Spade Jewelry Set item
Black Spade Jewelry Set
$5
3 Piece Blue Circle Stone Jewelry Set item
3 Piece Blue Circle Stone Jewelry Set
$5
Gold Twist Jewelry Set item
Gold Twist Jewelry Set
$5
Silver Twist Jewelry Set item
Silver Twist Jewelry Set
$5
Rectangular Stone Jewelry Set item
Rectangular Stone Jewelry Set
$5
A set of pink, gold and pearl bracelets with pink cross item
A set of pink, gold and pearl bracelets with pink cross
$5
Cross beaded bracelets item
Cross beaded bracelets
$5
Heart beaded bracelets item
Heart beaded bracelets
$1
Mama gold chain bracelet item
Mama gold chain bracelet
$5
Travel sized lotion item
Travel sized lotion
$2
travel nail care set item
travel nail care set
$5
5 Piece Hair Set item
5 Piece Hair Set item
5 Piece Hair Set
$8

Upgrade your hair styling tools with the 5-Piece Hairbrush Set. This pink brush set has plenty of tools that you need to do your hair. The set includes a paddle brush, roller brush, hand mirror, claw clip, and a cylinder holder. With so many different types of brushes, you can create a variety of hairstyles. These brushes have firm, quality bristles that will not lose their shape. These bristles will glide through different hair types combing out tangles effortlessly. The different brushes will detangle your knots with ease - no matter what hair type. Use the hair clips to section your hair to make drying and styling your hair easier. Enjoy doing your hair with the 5-Piece Hairbrush Set.

  • Includes a paddle brush, roller brush, hand mirror, claw clip, and cylinder holder
  • Great for creating a variety of hair styles
  • Plenty of options for a variety of hair types
  • Use the claw clip to create stunning hair styles
  • Cylinder holder keeps your brushes and mirror organized for easy storage
Scalp massager item
Scalp massager
$3

Let mom unwind while you massage her scalp!

Large Make up Puff item
Large Make up Puff
$5

Mom can effortlessly apply her make up on with a luxurious make-up puff that is reusable!

Hot pink and cream make up bag with tassel attachment item
Hot pink and cream make up bag with tassel attachment
$5

This on-the-go make up bag is perfect for travel and daily use!

Vintage checkered blanket item
Vintage checkered blanket
$20

You'll be comfy and stylist with this 50x60 throw. Available in pink and blue!

Yellow vanity mirror item
Yellow vanity mirror
$7

This multi-use mirror is sure to light up your day. Its floral design is charming. The mirror can be angled up, down, left and right. The bottom is a tray for your accessories!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!