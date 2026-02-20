Mother's Day Shop for Dallas Market

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A sweet little gift for the moms who do it all. These cute, stylish, and comfortable hair clips made to hold all day-perfect for adding a special touch to any outfit. A simple, thoughtful Mother's Day surprise she'll actually use and love! 2/$1
Bold, beautiful, and timeless. Out turquoise rings add the perfect pop of color to any outfit-effortless style with a touch of natural charm.
Simple, elegant, and full of meaning. This mom necklace is the perfect gift to remind her just how loved and appreciated she truly is.
A simple meaningful gift for the mom who does it all. These trendy stackable bracelets add a pop of color and a whole lot of love to her everyday style.
Celebrate mom in style! These chic sunglasses with case are the perfect gift to brighten her day.
The perfect mother daughter necklace that is stylish for mom and her little bestie!
Compact, roomy, and oh-so-cute- the perfect little gift for someone special.
Simple, elegant , and timeless. This beautiful pearl set adds the perfect touch of class to any outfit-A stunning gift for mom she will love.
Sweet and meaningful, this beautiful heart jewlery set that mom would love.
Add the perfect pop of style to your look with these soft, comfy scrunchies! Gentle on your hair and designed to hold securely without pulling or damage.
Lightweight, stylish, and easy to pair with any outfit-a thoughtful gift for Mothe’s Day or just because.
Bold, sleek, and effortlessly elegant. This stunning set is perfect
for dressing up a casual look.
Upgrade your hair styling tools with the 5-Piece Hairbrush Set. This pink brush set has plenty of tools that you need to do your hair. The set includes a paddle brush, roller brush, hand mirror, claw clip, and a cylinder holder. With so many different types of brushes, you can create a variety of hairstyles. These brushes have firm, quality bristles that will not lose their shape. These bristles will glide through different hair types combing out tangles effortlessly. The different brushes will detangle your knots with ease - no matter what hair type. Use the hair clips to section your hair to make drying and styling your hair easier. Enjoy doing your hair with the 5-Piece Hairbrush Set.
Let mom unwind while you massage her scalp!
Mom can effortlessly apply her make up on with a luxurious make-up puff that is reusable!
This on-the-go make up bag is perfect for travel and daily use!
You'll be comfy and stylist with this 50x60 throw. Available in pink and blue!
This multi-use mirror is sure to light up your day. Its floral design is charming. The mirror can be angled up, down, left and right. The bottom is a tray for your accessories!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!