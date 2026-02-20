Mother's Day Shop for Dallas Market

Upgrade your hair styling tools with the 5-Piece Hairbrush Set. This pink brush set has plenty of tools that you need to do your hair. The set includes a paddle brush, roller brush, hand mirror, claw clip, and a cylinder holder. With so many different types of brushes, you can create a variety of hairstyles. These brushes have firm, quality bristles that will not lose their shape. These bristles will glide through different hair types combing out tangles effortlessly. The different brushes will detangle your knots with ease - no matter what hair type. Use the hair clips to section your hair to make drying and styling your hair easier. Enjoy doing your hair with the 5-Piece Hairbrush Set.

Includes a paddle brush, roller brush, hand mirror, claw clip, and cylinder holder

Great for creating a variety of hair styles

Plenty of options for a variety of hair types

Use the claw clip to create stunning hair styles

Cylinder holder keeps your brushes and mirror organized for easy storage