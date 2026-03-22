Mother's Day Tea & Brunch

About this event
each ticket includes brunch, beverages, 1 raffle ticket & a chance to win door prizes
+Any purchase of multiple tickets (2 or more including child ticket) will receive additional raffle tickets
*Each Ticket is NON-REFUNDABLE but can be transferable to be used by another person
each ticket includes brunch & beverages
*Each Ticket is NON-REFUNDABLE but can be transferable to be used by another person
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!