Young Women's Christian Council

Hosted by

Young Women's Christian Council

About this event

Mother's Day Tea & Brunch

1735 Hertel Ave

Buffalo, NY 14216, USA

Adult General Admission
$90

each ticket includes brunch, beverages, 1 raffle ticket & a chance to win door prizes

+Any purchase of multiple tickets (2 or more including child ticket) will receive additional raffle tickets


*Each Ticket is NON-REFUNDABLE but can be transferable to be used by another person

Child General Admission
$60

each ticket includes brunch & beverages


*Each Ticket is NON-REFUNDABLE but can be transferable to be used by another person

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