Mothers Day Tea Party

The cost of the tickets cover the light lunch provided and the activity with keepsake to take home. Each adult ticket will also receive $10 off to shop with Country Grown Designs. They will also get a wooden craft activity to take home and light meal and tea.
The cost of the tickets cover the light lunch provided and the activity with keepsake to take home. Each adult ticket will also receive $10 off to shop with Country Grown Designs. They will also get a wooden craft activity to take home and light meal and tea.
Child ages 2.and up
$10
Each child will receive a take home wooden craft and light meal and tea
Each child will receive a take home wooden craft and light meal and tea
Child under 2
free
We would love for them to join the fun please just let us know so we have an accurate head count
We would love for them to join the fun please just let us know so we have an accurate head count