Mother's Day Tea - Vendor Space

All fees will be donated to the Imperfect Angels Organization - Henry County Chapter. The funds raised will be used for the associated costs and/or fees of the ANgel Alliance Mentoring Program for girls in 6th-12th grades. All donations are tax-deductible.

All fees will be donated to the Imperfect Angels Organization - Henry County Chapter. The funds raised will be used for the associated costs and/or fees of the ANgel Alliance Mentoring Program for girls in 6th-12th grades. All donations are tax-deductible.

seeMoreDetailsMobile