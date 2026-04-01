MOTHER'S DAY VENDOR FAIR

About this event
Spots are 10X10. There is no electricity, vendor to bring all their own set up gear. Nothing being provided. The business hosting the fair is located in suite #206 where a restroom is available for vendors.
We will be there at 7 am to allow for vendors to set up. We are advertising the fair from 8 am to 4 pm. All vendors must stay until 4 pm.
If you would like to donate anything extra the funds will be used to supply drinks and snacks at the event for vendors and patrons. Anything left over will be used towards Think Pink Soul Sanctuary, whose mission is to pour into our women to help in areas of spirituality, family, health, finances, and to provide good mental and emotional support for living.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!