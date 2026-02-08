Mother's Day Weekend Market

Business Vendor Booths (limited)

• 10’x10’ space only.

• Vendors must supply all necessary

materials, including canopy, weights, tables, chairs, and display items.

MUST bring at least 35 lbs of weight per leg of canopy and all other items for booth space

NO FOOD ALLOWED

• $100 for Foster City Chamber members - Locked In Pricing - Call Scott at 650-398-5947 for discount code.