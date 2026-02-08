The Foster City Chamber Foundation

Hosted by

The Foster City Chamber Foundation

About this event

Mother's Day Weekend Market

4100 E 3rd Ave

Foster City, CA 94404, USA

10x10 space WITHOUT CANOPY item
10x10 space WITHOUT CANOPY
$200

Business Vendor Booths (limited)
• 10’x10’ space only.
• Vendors must supply all necessary
materials, including canopy, weights, tables, chairs, and display items.

MUST bring at least 35 lbs of weight per leg of canopy and all other items for booth space
NO FOOD ALLOWED
• $100 for Foster City Chamber members - Locked In Pricing - Call Scott at 650-398-5947 for discount code.

10x10 space WITHOUT CANOPY (+one year discounted membership) item
10x10 space WITHOUT CANOPY (+one year discounted membership)
$300

Business Vendor Booths (limited)
• 10’x10’ space only.
• Vendors must supply all necessary
materials, including canopy, weights, tables, chairs, and display items.

MUST bring at least 35 lbs of weight per leg of canopy and all other items for booth space
NO FOOD ALLOWED
Chamber Membership Included, $35 setup fee waived, average savings $307.5 for first year

Food Vendor
Free

Application only open to food trucks with a preference for breakfast items - Selection made at the end of February or when 10 applications have been received.

Mini Market Member
Free
Add a donation for The Foster City Chamber Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!