Mother's Day Weekend Market

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About this event
Business Vendor Booths (limited)
• 10’x10’ space only.
• Vendors must supply all necessary
materials, including canopy, weights, tables, chairs, and display items.
MUST bring at least 35 lbs of weight per leg of canopy and all other items for booth space
NO FOOD ALLOWED
• $100 for Foster City Chamber members - Locked In Pricing - Call Scott at 650-398-5947 for discount code.
Business Vendor Booths (limited)
• 10’x10’ space only.
• Vendors must supply all necessary
materials, including canopy, weights, tables, chairs, and display items.
MUST bring at least 35 lbs of weight per leg of canopy and all other items for booth space
NO FOOD ALLOWED
Chamber Membership Included, $35 setup fee waived, average savings $307.5 for first year
Application only open to food trucks with a preference for breakfast items - Selection made at the end of February or when 10 applications have been received.
$
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