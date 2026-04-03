MOTHER’S GARDEN PARTY

Enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day experience at the Taylor Conservatory Botanical Gardens’ Garden Party!
Each $50 ticket includes:
- A full brunch service
- One complimentary mimosa
- A hands-on planting experience with a 12-inch planter to create and take home
- One door prize ticket for a chance to win special giveaways
- A sweet treat with ice cream included
Treat your mom, a mother figure, or yourself to a morning filled with great food, creativity, and celebration!
Enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day experience at the Taylor Conservatory Botanical Gardens’ Garden Party!
Each $50 ticket includes:
- A full brunch service
- One complimentary mimosa
- A hands-on planting experience with a 12-inch planter to create and take home
- One door prize ticket for a chance to win special giveaways
- A sweet treat with ice cream included
Treat your mom, a mother figure, or yourself to a morning filled with great food, creativity, and celebration!