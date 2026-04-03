Taylor Conservatory Foundation

Hosted by

Taylor Conservatory Foundation

About this event

MOTHER’S GARDEN PARTY

37337 Huron River Dr

New Boston, MI 48164, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day experience at the Taylor Conservatory Botanical Gardens’ Garden Party!


Each $50 ticket includes:

  • A full brunch service
  • One complimentary mimosa
  • A hands-on planting experience with a 12-inch planter to create and take home
  • One door prize ticket for a chance to win special giveaways
  • A sweet treat with ice cream included

Treat your mom, a mother figure, or yourself to a morning filled with great food, creativity, and celebration!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!