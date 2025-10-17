MoTown Con's Charity Silent Auction

Call or Text - 704 661 8251 and ask for Adam
Here we have a hard rubber replica sword in the style of Sword Art On-line's Kirito. With it we also have a grass hat and a Afro Samurai wood print.
This is for the Anime 5E Core and Character Folio Expansion books.
A plush green shell koopa troopa back pack.
This a a sealed Dragon Quest Slime Controller for the PlayStation.
Two versions of Critical Mass, the mech suit fighting game. One is Patriot Vs. Iron Curtain and the other is Raijin Vs. Archon
This if for the beautiful Elden Ring print.
This lot include the Final Fantasy VII Advent Children action figures for Tifa Lockhart and Vincent Valentine.
This lot is for the box of Arcane Legions, containing 40 figures.
This lot is for the Ghost Spider (Spider-Gwen) hand bag.
This lot is for the model figure of MG 1/100 Gundam NT-1 Ver. 2.0. Disclaimer - This box was damaged, it has been opened to confirm no damage to the product and nothing is missing.
This lot is for a journal from Japan and a book mark
This lot if for a Hunter x Hunter character bath mat featuring Killua.
This Legend of Zelda Lot includes a Link statue from Japan, two key chains and a gotcha ball.
This is for a sealed booster box for Disney Lorcana TCG: Archazia’s Island Booster Pack Display.
This lot is for the McFarlane Toy's: Manga Spawn, still in package.
This lot contains figures for Twice and Shoto
This lot is for a Naruto Sage Mode Hoodie and and an Akatsuki picnic blanket.
This lot contains a Frieren Paper Theatre as well as two Dragon Ball Z theme tea light lamps
This lot contains a Card Album, a Pokemon themed playmat and the Palfin EX box set.
This lot include a Large Evee Squishmallow plush, and Pokémon Uno game, and Pokémon Gummies from Japan.
This Mimikyu lamp was purchased in Jampan and donated to us.
This lot contain a laser etched wood serving board and a ramen bowl with Calcifer from Howl's Moving Castle.
This lot contains the Viktor and Volibear trail decks that were Gencon Exclusive.
A nice tea set
This lot includes a used Epic Encounters: Arena of Undead Horde
This lot includes the new board game Xenoshyft: Dreadmire
