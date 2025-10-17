eventClosed

MoTown Con's Charity Silent Auction

Call or Text - 704 661 8251 and ask for Adam

Item #1 - Sword Hat and Wood Print item
$20

Here we have a hard rubber replica sword in the style of Sword Art On-line's Kirito. With it we also have a grass hat and a Afro Samurai wood print.

Item #2 - Anime 5E Lot item
$45

This is for the Anime 5E Core and Character Folio Expansion books.

Item #3 - Koopa Backpack item
$10

A plush green shell koopa troopa back pack.

Item #4 - Sealed Dragon Quest Slime Controller item
$70

This a a sealed Dragon Quest Slime Controller for the PlayStation.

Item #5 - Critical Mass Game Lot item
$20

Two versions of Critical Mass, the mech suit fighting game. One is Patriot Vs. Iron Curtain and the other is Raijin Vs. Archon

Item #6 - Elden Ring Print item
$15

This if for the beautiful Elden Ring print.

Item #7 - Final Fantasy VII Figure Lot item
$35

This lot include the Final Fantasy VII Advent Children action figures for Tifa Lockhart and Vincent Valentine.

Item #8 - Arcane Legions figure box item
$5

This lot is for the box of Arcane Legions, containing 40 figures.

Item #9 - Ghose Spider Hand bag item
$15

This lot is for the Ghost Spider (Spider-Gwen) hand bag.

Item #10 - MG 1/100 Gundam NT-1 Ver. 2.0 item
$40

This lot is for the model figure of MG 1/100 Gundam NT-1 Ver. 2.0. Disclaimer - This box was damaged, it has been opened to confirm no damage to the product and nothing is missing.

Item #11 - Journal and Book Mark item
$5

This lot is for a journal from Japan and a book mark

Item #12 - Killua bath mat item
$10

This lot if for a Hunter x Hunter character bath mat featuring Killua.

Item #13 - Legend of Zelda Lot item
$40

This Legend of Zelda Lot includes a Link statue from Japan, two key chains and a gotcha ball.

Item #14 - Locana Booster Box item
$75

This is for a sealed booster box for Disney Lorcana TCG: Archazia’s Island Booster Pack Display.

Item #15 - Manga Spawn item
$30

This lot is for the McFarlane Toy's: Manga Spawn, still in package.

Item #16 - My Hero Academia Lot item
$20

This lot contains figures for Twice and Shoto

Item #17 - Naruto Lot item
$30

This lot is for a Naruto Sage Mode Hoodie and and an Akatsuki picnic blanket.

Item #18 - Paper Theatre Lot item
$20

This lot contains a Frieren Paper Theatre as well as two Dragon Ball Z theme tea light lamps

Item #19 - Pokemon TCG Lot item
$25

This lot contains a Card Album, a Pokemon themed playmat and the Palfin EX box set.

Item #20 - Pokemon Cute Lot item
$20

This lot include a Large Evee Squishmallow plush, and Pokémon Uno game, and Pokémon Gummies from Japan.

Item #21 - Mimikyu Lamp item
$20

This Mimikyu lamp was purchased in Jampan and donated to us.

Item #22 - Ramen item
$20

This lot contain a laser etched wood serving board and a ramen bowl with Calcifer from Howl's Moving Castle.

Item #23 - Two Riftbound Gencon Exclusive decks item
$30

This lot contains the Viktor and Volibear trail decks that were Gencon Exclusive.

Item #24 - Tea Set item
$15

A nice tea set

Item #25 - Epic DnD 5e encounters item
$15

This lot includes a used Epic Encounters: Arena of Undead Horde

Item #26 - Xenoshyft: Dreadmire item
$25

This lot includes the new board game Xenoshyft: Dreadmire

