Museum Of Urban Arts

Hosted by

Museum Of Urban Arts

About this event

MOUA LIC QUEENS

45-25 Davis St

Long Island City, NY 11101, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy your visit and thank you for supporting MOUA.

Seniors, Students and Children under 12
Pay what you can

Senior Citizens, Students and Children under 12

Groups of 15 or more (Guided Tour)
$7

For groups of 15 or more a guide will be provided to escort you during your visit. Approximate duration 1 hour. Please note due to guide availability this must be booked at least 24 hours in advance and is subject to guide availability. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour start time.MOUA will do its best to accommodate all groups.


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