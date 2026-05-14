MOUA LIC QUEENS

About this event
Enjoy your visit and thank you for supporting MOUA.
Senior Citizens, Students and Children under 12
For groups of 15 or more a guide will be provided to escort you during your visit. Approximate duration 1 hour. Please note due to guide availability this must be booked at least 24 hours in advance and is subject to guide availability. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour start time.MOUA will do its best to accommodate all groups.
$
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