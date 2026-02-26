Mount Dora Babe Ruth Spring Basket Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy your food from around town with gifts cards from- Dunkin $15, MasterCard $50, McDonald’s $10, target $10 Starbucks, $25, Texas Roadhouse $50, Salty Mare $25, Home Depot $25, and Publix $25.
Value: $310
Starting bid
The perfect mix for him & her. There is something for everyone!
Value: $450
Starting bid
This basket includes gift cards from local businesses!
Value: $475
Starting bid
This basket is everything you need for an ultimate cozy girls night in! It includes a Stanley tumbler, cozy candle, blanket, slippers, face mask, etc.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun day of Pickleball pack your cooler get your gear and get your game on.
Value: $245
Starting bid
This igloo cooler is full of bubbles, towel clips, a kite, 2 towles and games for the beach!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Make all your softball games out of this world with this all in one basket for your game needs! This basket includes an igloo cooler, adult beverages, gametime, snacks, and Moore! Do not miss out on this basket as it is sure to knock it out of the park.
Value: $150
Starting bid
If you enjoy golf this is the basket for you!! Four rounds of golf at Mount Dora country club, Titleist golf hat, trail mix, beef sticks, barbell, protein bars, golf tees, socks, yeti slim cooler, Stanley flask, four-in-one divot tool, scorekeeping tumbler, cigar clip, 50 mL Jack Daniels whiskey, on the rock sparkling lime margarita on the rock, sparkling cucumber and lemongrass mule cocktail, Celsius 12 pk, igloo rolling cooler, 36 golf balls.
Value: $770
Starting bid
Perk up your game day with assorted items from local coffee shops, and gift cards to those places. Six gift cards with the value of $20 each and one of a value of $25. Enjoy your fresh brewed coffee in a custom mug and wrap up with a warm blanket. Sure to make anyone’s morning great!
Value: $370
Starting bid
Enjoy scratching off your tickets while enjoying a drink!
Value: $225
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun date night with your spouse starting out with some golf and a movie. Go home and cozy up with a warm blanket set up your fondue and some snacks and play a little date night game. Sure to be a winning night!
Value:$245
Starting bid
A yeti camino full of all the great things like a 26 oz rambler, bleacher seat, sunscreen, bug spray and snacks!
Value: $285
Starting bid
We’re serving up some cold hard cash! Get your plates ready with this $300 package!
Value: $360
Starting bid
An adorable beginner gardening basket with everything you need this spring. Complete with seeds, food and gardening accessories. Have fun in the sun with this basket.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket full of goodies including an ACE hardware gift card, MDBR Logo cup, starbucks coffee, coffee press and some tasty snacks.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Start your morning off right with a hot cup of Foxtail coffee. Open up a good book and take some time for yourself. If you’re in a rush this morning, no worries Starbucks or Foxtail has you covered with a $25 or $20 giftcard for each.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at Gatorland with 4 admission passes including zipline and you don't even have to hit the giftshop, we did that for you!
Value: $400
Starting bid
It’s time to put yourself (or someone else) first. Treat yourself to salon quality hair care with this amazing bundle from Amika. It’s a perfect mix of every day essentials complete with a $50 gift card to TJ Maxx/Homegoods.
Value: $190
Starting bid
It’s your lucky day! With over 20 chances to win big, it’s sure to be your lucky day.
Value: $160
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out back wih a firepit, kids teepee tent, smores statin, hot chocolate, bug zapper, ring toss game, books and bug spray!
Value: $450
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!