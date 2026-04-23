Mount Holyoke Club of Northern California's 2026-27 Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 29
For alums who graduated ≤10 years ago.
Renews yearly on: June 29
For alums who graduated >10 years ago.
Renews yearly on: June 29
For the alum with the ability to give back. This additional contribution helps subsidize club activities, ensuring that every alum, regardless of their current financial stage, can remain an active and engaged part of our local network.
Renews yearly on: June 29
For the alums who wish to make a significant impact on our community’s reach. Your increased contribution ensures the club remains a robust resource for Mount Holyoke alums in Northern California.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!