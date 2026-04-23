Mount Holyoke Club of Northern California

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Mount Holyoke Club of Northern California

About the memberships

Mount Holyoke Club of Northern California's 2026-27 Memberships

Recent Alum
$15

Renews yearly on: June 29

For alums who graduated ≤10 years ago.

General Alum
$40

Renews yearly on: June 29

For alums who graduated >10 years ago.

Supporter
$75

Renews yearly on: June 29

For the alum with the ability to give back. This additional contribution helps subsidize club activities, ensuring that every alum, regardless of their current financial stage, can remain an active and engaged part of our local network.

Patron
$150

Renews yearly on: June 29

For the alums who wish to make a significant impact on our community’s reach. Your increased contribution ensures the club remains a robust resource for Mount Holyoke alums in Northern California.

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