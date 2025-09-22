Hosted by

Mount Joy Area Chamber of Commerce
Sales closed

Mount Joy Area Chamber of Commerce Silent Auction

Pick-up location

62 E Main St, Mount Joy, PA 17552, USA

Chamber Luncheons for a Year! item
Chamber Luncheons for a Year!
$100

Starting bid

Good for 11 months of Chamber Luncheons (January through November 2026 - does not include the Holiday Gratitude Luncheon). Donated by The Gathering Place. Value $187.

Two Weeks on the Mount Joy Billboard item
Two Weeks on the Mount Joy Billboard
$1,100

Starting bid

Two weeks of billboard space on the Mount Joy billboard donated by Oaktree Outdoor Advertising. Value $2,250.

$20 Gift Card to Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels item
$20 Gift Card to Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
$10

Starting bid

$20 gift card donated by Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels.

Hetrick Center One Hour Massage and Gift Basket item
Hetrick Center One Hour Massage and Gift Basket item
Hetrick Center One Hour Massage and Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes one hour massage gift certificate, Charlotte's Web Level 5 CBD Gel Sample, Stirling Professional Magnesium Balm Sample, Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Nuggets, vanilla scented candle, reusable makeup remover towels, purple nail polish, lavendar bath salts skull bath fizzer, and a loofah donated by The Hetrick Center. Value $105.

Piper Belles BBQ $300 Gift Card item
Piper Belles BBQ $300 Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

$300 gift card donated by Piper Belles BBQ.

$100 Gift Card to Koser Jewelers item
$100 Gift Card to Koser Jewelers
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card donated by Koser Jewelers.

$40 in Gift Cards to Centerville Diner 2 item
$40 in Gift Cards to Centerville Diner 2
$20

Starting bid

$40 in gift cards donated by Centerville Diner 2.

$20 in Gift Cards to Centerville Diner 2 (1 of 2) item
$20 in Gift Cards to Centerville Diner 2 (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

$20 in gift cards donated by Centerville Diner 2. 1 of 2

$20 in Gift Cards to Centerville Diner 2 (2 of 2) (Copy) item
$20 in Gift Cards to Centerville Diner 2 (2 of 2) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

$20 in gift cards donated by Centerville Diner 2. 2 of 2

1-year Residential Pest Control Services item
1-year Residential Pest Control Services
$200

Starting bid

1-year residential pest control services from Keystone Pest Solutions. Value $400.

15-inch Charcuterie Board by Memorable Occasions by Marcie item
15-inch Charcuterie Board by Memorable Occasions by Marcie
$60

Starting bid

15-inch Charcuterie board donated by Memorable Occasions by Marcie. Must be ordered by February 2026. Value $120.

Grandview Vineyard Tasting Experience for Four People item
Grandview Vineyard Tasting Experience for Four People
$24

Starting bid

Grandview Vineyard tasting experience for four people. Each person will get to sample five Grandview Vineyard wines. Value $48.

$100 in Mount Joy Money donated by EPC item
$100 in Mount Joy Money donated by EPC
$50

Starting bid

$100 in Mount Joy Money donated by Engle Printing & Publishing Co., Inc.

$100 Gift Card to Papa's Pizza item
$100 Gift Card to Papa's Pizza
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card donated by Papa's Pizza.

Mary Kay Gift Card and Products item
Mary Kay Gift Card and Products
$50

Starting bid

Mary Kay $75 gift card and products donated by Marianne Brinser, Mary Kay Consultant. Value $100.

$100 worth of printing from Weaver's Associates item
$100 worth of printing from Weaver's Associates
$50

Starting bid

$100 worth of printing donated by Weaver's Associates.


Some printing options include: brochures, office stationery, books and booklets, carbonless forms,

invitations, postcards, rack cards, door hangers, newsletters, forms, and much more. Value $100.

Dog Park Mount Joy One Year Membership item
Dog Park Mount Joy One Year Membership
$35

Starting bid

A one year membership to Dog Park Mount Joy donated by Dog Park Mount Joy. Value $75.

$25 Gift Card to Ladybug Crossing item
$25 Gift Card to Ladybug Crossing
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card donated by Ladybug Crossing.

1 Year Lawn Care Program item
1 Year Lawn Care Program
$200

Starting bid

1-year lawn care program donated by Keystone Lawn Company. Value $400.

$50 Gift Card to Bube's Brewery item
$50 Gift Card to Bube's Brewery
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card donated by Bube's Brewery.

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