Mount Joy Area Chamber of Commerce Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Good for 11 months of Chamber Luncheons (January through November 2026 - does not include the Holiday Gratitude Luncheon). Donated by The Gathering Place. Value $187.
Starting bid
Two weeks of billboard space on the Mount Joy billboard donated by Oaktree Outdoor Advertising. Value $2,250.
Starting bid
$20 gift card donated by Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels.
Starting bid
Includes one hour massage gift certificate, Charlotte's Web Level 5 CBD Gel Sample, Stirling Professional Magnesium Balm Sample, Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Nuggets, vanilla scented candle, reusable makeup remover towels, purple nail polish, lavendar bath salts skull bath fizzer, and a loofah donated by The Hetrick Center. Value $105.
Starting bid
$300 gift card donated by Piper Belles BBQ.
Starting bid
$100 gift card donated by Koser Jewelers.
Starting bid
$40 in gift cards donated by Centerville Diner 2.
Starting bid
$20 in gift cards donated by Centerville Diner 2. 1 of 2
Starting bid
$20 in gift cards donated by Centerville Diner 2. 2 of 2
Starting bid
1-year residential pest control services from Keystone Pest Solutions. Value $400.
Starting bid
15-inch Charcuterie board donated by Memorable Occasions by Marcie. Must be ordered by February 2026. Value $120.
Starting bid
Grandview Vineyard tasting experience for four people. Each person will get to sample five Grandview Vineyard wines. Value $48.
Starting bid
$100 in Mount Joy Money donated by Engle Printing & Publishing Co., Inc.
Starting bid
$100 gift card donated by Papa's Pizza.
Starting bid
Mary Kay $75 gift card and products donated by Marianne Brinser, Mary Kay Consultant. Value $100.
Starting bid
$100 worth of printing donated by Weaver's Associates.
Some printing options include: brochures, office stationery, books and booklets, carbonless forms,
invitations, postcards, rack cards, door hangers, newsletters, forms, and much more. Value $100.
Starting bid
A one year membership to Dog Park Mount Joy donated by Dog Park Mount Joy. Value $75.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card donated by Ladybug Crossing.
Starting bid
1-year lawn care program donated by Keystone Lawn Company. Value $400.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card donated by Bube's Brewery.
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