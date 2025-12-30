Mount Kisco Arts Council

Mount Kisco Arts Council

Mount Kisco Arts Council Membership

Community Member
$50

Valid until March 6, 2027

You get: a branded coffee mug; early notice of events; listed as a Community Member on the website

Community Member, student and senior citizen
$25

Valid until March 6, 2027

You get: a branded coffee mug; early notice of events; listed as a Community Member on the website*


Student member: for high school or college students


Senior member: individuals age 65 and older.


Artist Member
$75

Valid until March 6, 2027

All Community Member benefits, plus:

  • "Artist Spotlight" email
  • Inclusion in an Artist Member directory*  (a few images plus short bio, link to website or social media)
  • Priority consideration for participation in MKAC events
  • Invitation to annual Member Reception**
  • Optional incentives (as capacity allows): help promoting art and events through MKAC social media; opportunity to feature their art on postcards
Partner Member
$100

Valid until March 6, 2027

All Community Member benefits, plus:

  • Listed as a Partner Member on the website*
  • Name included in select event programs as a Partner Member*
Community Business Member
$200

Valid until March 6, 2027

For local businesses and organizations that want to publicly support the arts in Mount Kisco and be part of the MKAC community.

  • All Community Member benefits for one primary contact
  • Listing with logo and link in a Community Business Members section of the website*
  • Priority consideration for tabling and vendor opportunities at MKAC events
  • Invitation for up to two representatives to the annual Member Reception**
Sustaining Member
$250

Valid until March 6, 2027

All Community Member benefits, plus:

  • Listed as a Sustaining Member on the website*
  • Reserved seating at select events, as available
  • Invitation to the annual Member Reception**
Donor Member ($300+)
Pay what you can

Valid until March 6, 2027

For individuals, families, and businesses who want to provide extra financial support for MKAC’s work, without the need for participation benefits that come with other membership levels.

  • Name listed in a Donor Members section on the website and in select event programs*
  • A portion of every Donor Member contribution is set aside in a grant fund that supports small, project-based awards for local artists

$300+

