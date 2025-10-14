Mount Madonna School's 2026 Online Auction

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Starting bid
Otter's Rest: 1 King and 1 queen bed.
This beautiful, dog-friendly home right on the Pacific Ocean has the charm and views that you look for when vacationing on the Northern California Coast! Enjoy a stunning back deck with a gas grill on sunny summer days, a wood-burning fireplace and a Roku Smart TV on chilly coastal evenings, and unforgettable oceanfront vistas from an incredible bluff-top property!
This oceanfront home is located in the heart of Gualala, offering guests easy access to every necessity in this small, charming town. A variety of restaurants, markets, and art galleries await less than a mile south, and Gualala Point Regional Park (which includes the Bluff Top Trail, the Salal Trail, and excellent whale watching at Gualala Point) and the Sea Ranch Golf Links are only two miles south. If you find yourself craving indoor activity, the Gualala Arts Center is only one mile away.
https://www.vacasa.com/unit/19048
Donor: Mija Yen
Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary two-night stay at Beach Hill Hideaway, a thoughtfully curated vacation home located in Santa Cruz, just a short walk to the beach, Boardwalk, West Cliff Drive, wharf and downtown.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/49030398?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1772252412_P3UJIWtEmWH6jdvB
Details & Restrictions: • Valid for two consecutive nights • Subject to availability • Excludes peak weekends, holidays, summer months, and high-season dates • Not valid during school breaks or holiday weekends • Expires March 2027 • Non-transferable and may not be resold • A standard $250 cleaning fee applies and is the responsibility of the guest Booking Instructions: The winning bidder must contact the host directly to arrange booking. Reservation must be made outside of Airbnb and is subject to mutually agreeable dates.
Donor: Dominique Lesperance
Value: $1800
Starting bid
All the comforts of home—right in Northstar! Free shuttle picks up at the door for skiing, dining, and village fun. In summer, shuttle or stroll a sunny meadow to the rec center (small fee) with pools, hot tubs, tennis, pickleball, and swimming. Lake Tahoe is just 5 miles away for beaches and paddleboarding. World-class mountain biking at the resort. Beautifully decorated and super comfy with a sunny deck for family fun and relaxing after the day’s adventures. Let the fun begin!
Inside, the home features 3 bedrooms plus a spacious loft with a queen-size bed, comfortably sleeping up to 8 guests. The updated kitchen offers granite slab countertops, a breakfast bar, and new appliances, all set on stylish new floors. Large windows bring in mountain light and peaceful forest views, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Whether you're skiing, biking, hiking, or relaxing, this beautifully decorated and well-equipped home makes a perfect base for your family's Tahoe adventure.
airbnb.com/h/dutrahouse
NOTE: Sunday thru Thursday during High Season, excludes holidays
Donor: Debbie Dutra
Value: $1800
Starting bid
Pair this with Skyland #2 for more fun in the mountains!
3 days, 2 night stay in a Lake Tahoe vacation rental in Zephyr Cove, NV. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, sleeps 7 (on beds). Hot tub, pool table and stocked with items for fun at the lake. Skyland community has access to private beach only 1/4 mile from the house. Dog friendly.
Donor: The Yen Sirk Family
Value: $750
Starting bid
Pair this with Skyland #1and invite friends and family!
3 days, 2 night stay in a Lake Tahoe vacation rental in Zephyr Cove, NV. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, sleeps 7 (on beds). Hot tub, pool table and stocked with items for fun at the lake. Skyland community has access to private beach only 1/4 mile from the house. Dog friendly.
Donor: The Yen Sirk Family
Value: $950
Starting bid
Spend the weekend at beautiful mount madonna. 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with one queen bed, 2 single beds, kitchen, living-dining area and deck. meals provided at mount madonna or cook vegetarian food on your own. enjoy hiking trails, yoga class, peace and turkeys.
NOTE: Consult with Sarada for "closed" dates.
Donor: Sarada Diffenbaugh
Value: $500
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable weekend getaway in beautiful Monterey, California!
This cozy studio is your perfect home base for exploring everything this magical coastal town has to offer — just three blocks from the world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium and the stunning walking and bike path along the bay.
Your Coastal Retreat Includes:
- 2 Guest Passes to the Monterey Bay Aquarium
- Comfortable Accommodations for Two: Rest easy in a clean, comfortable studio featuring a cozy pull-out sofa bed and a convenient kitchenette for light meals and snacks.
- A short stroll to fantastic restaurants, wine tasting rooms, and charming shops along Cannery Row.
-Close to Pacific Grove, known for its historic charm, peaceful beaches, and the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary.
NOTE: Based on availability–it's available a lot. Its for the family so we don't rent it.
Contact: Debbie directly: (408) 483-9505.
Donor: Debbie Dutra
Value: $475
Starting bid
Family Night Out to Opening Night of: Cinderella Presented by Ballet Academy of Silicon Valley
4 Tickets to the opening night of Ballet Academy of Silicon Valley's production of Cinderella. A timeless tale of magic and dreams coming true! Meet the many colorful characters, enjoy a delightful dose of humor, and follow Cinderella through her whimsical evening at the royal ball. Experience a truly enchanting performance with this classic ballet beloved by audiences of all ages! Our performance will be on
May 29, 2026 at 6pm
Gavilan College Theater
5055 Santa Teresa Blvd in Gilroy.
Claim Deadline: May 1st Redeem on: Friday, May 29 2026, must email [email protected] to claim tickets (put in will call name) by May 1st 2026
www.balletsv.com
Donor: Ballet Academy of Silicon Valley
Value: $100
Starting bid
🐒🐒🐒 Experience the Magic of Ramayana – VIP Style! 🐒🐒🐒
Be part of Mount Madonna School’s 46th annual production of Ramayana with two of the best seats in the house on Saturday, June 6th, 2026 at 2:00 PM!
Your Dress Circle tickets include:
✨ 2 of the best seats in the house
🚗 Reserved parking
🥂 A reception with light appetizers
📸 Exclusive photo ops with lead cast members
📍 Mexican Heritage Plaza Theater
1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116
Don’t miss this unforgettable cultural experience!
🔗 More info - https://www.mountmadonnaschool.org/hawk-life/ramayana/
🎟️ Tickets info- https://ramayana.brownpapertickets.com/
Value: $184
Starting bid
One Free Month of Adult, Youth, or Teen Aikido classes and 50% OFF any Adult, Youth, or Teen membership for two MONTHs following the first free month.
Aikido is a powerful and effective martial art, but the practice of Aikido is much more than the study of martial technique. The practice of Aikido techniques is an enjoyable activity that facilitates physical, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional growth.
Because Aikido relies on inner strength rather than physical strength, young people of all shapes and sizes can find success in their training.
Aikido training teaches young people:
These are skills that are useful in all areas of life.
Does not expire
aikidosantacruz.org
Donor: Aikido of Santa Cruz
Value: $270
Starting bid
⭐🐴 One Horseback Riding Lesson at Painted Star Equestrian! ⭐🐴
Does your child dream of riding horses? Now's their chance!
A 1-on-1 horseback riding lesson at the beautiful Painted Star Equestrian in Gilroy, CA — where young riders ages 7–18 get to experience the thrill of Western riding, Gymkhana, and even barrel racing with experienced instructors and gentle, kid-friendly horses.
All equipment and helmet use is included, so all they have to bring is their excitement! Whether your child is a total beginner or a budding equestrian, this is a one-of-a-kind experience they will be talking about for years. Don't let this one gallop away — place your bid today! 🏇✨
https://www.paintedstarequestrian.com/
Donor: Painted Star Equestrian, Demetria Iacocca
Value:$150
Starting bid
One week of summer camp for one child student age 3 to 13 at the award winning Summer Camps.
Centrally located between Gilroy and Watsonville in the majestic redwoods of the Santa Cruz mountains
https://www.mountmadonnaschool.org/hawk-life/mountain-of-fun-summer-camps-2026/#NE
Restriction: This does not include transportation, horse, camp, or other additional fees.
Value: $465
Starting bid
Gather ten friends to craft some super-blingy, reusable beadable pens! We provide 90 minutes of assistance and all the supplies and tools at a location you choose. This is great for kids crafting birthday party activities, book clubs, bonding time, wedding parties, etc. We bring thousands of beads, an assortment of pen bases, character toppers and caps, pen refills, and the tools and supplies to create and finish ten gorgeous pens.
Please Note: Please use within one year
https://www.whatnot.com/listing/TGlzdGluZ05vZGU6MTU3MzEwNTQyMg==?referringSource=ldp
Donor: Lisa Catterall
Value: $175
Starting bid
This class is for mothers and their preteen daughters (9-12) and is a great opportunity to start important conversations about puberty, menstrual cycle care, family values, consent and communication as the girls prepare for the rite of passage of menarche.
Valid for the IN PERSON weekend on April 11&12 2026 in Morgan Hill, CA
https://www.lookforlight.com/connect/the-blossoming
Donor: Jessica Lipinski, Look for Light
Value: $250
Starting bid
This package includes an integrative medicine intake, development of a health plan, and a Breema Bodywork session. Dr. Johnson combines integrative medicine and Breema Bodywork to offer a unique, holistic approach to wellness that helps you create a foundation of inner strength that can guide you through each day. Her approach isn’t just about treating symptoms; it’s about integrating your whole self—and what you wish for your life—into each treatment plan. Breema Bodywork supports you to experience a natural sense of balance and harmony, restoring vitality, focus, and clarity. With each session, you experience a method that strengthens you from the inside out.
Donor: Alexandra Johnson, MD
Donation Value: $500
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a 90 minute massage at MMC's Kaya Kalpa Wellness Center.
Experience holistic wellness, ayurvedic nourishment & positive transformation Kaya kalpa means “rejuvenation of body and spirit.” We invite you to experience a variety of Ayurvedic therapies, traditional massage, and other treatments provided by professionally trained practitioners in a nourishing oasis of peace.
NOTE:No expiration; certificate limited to one 90 minute session.
https://mountmadonna.org/visit/wellness/
Donor: Kaya Kalpa Wellness Center
Value: $235
Starting bid
Private/Group Meditation/Yoga experience (1-10 people) 90 minute session.
More than movement, holistic yoga is a complete journey of body, mind, and spirit — and every class Danielle holds is a living expression of that truth. Through intentional breathwork, mindful postures, and soulful stillness, she creates a sacred space woven with warmth, intention, and deep compassion, inviting you to slow down, tune inward, and reconnect with your whole self. Whether you're releasing physical tension, calming a restless mind, or seeking a deeper sense of purpose, Danielle meets you exactly where you are — because this practice was never about perfecting a pose. It's about cultivating presence, balance, and inner harmony that extends far beyond the mat. In every session, she doesn't just share yoga — she shares a piece of herself, reminding us that true healing begins when we dare to be present, open, and wrapped in the kind of love that asks for nothing in return.
Donor: Danielle Bar
Value: $250
Starting bid
2 singing/performance lessons and/or piano / guitar / songwriting / intro music production from singer / songwriter Kat Factor of Gone Gone Beyond.
Www.gonegonebeyond.com
Note: Must be booked 2 weeks in advance. Can be done online or in person.
Donor: Kat Factor
Value: $400
Starting bid
Solomon Coleman (MMS senior) and Shira Coleman Hagar (his mom ;o) will come cook dinner in your kitchen (or bring dinner prepared) for you and up to 10 guests and teach a partner dance class that is easy for all levels.
Shira specializes in teaching partner dancing to people who say they can't learn to dance! no particular steps needed, just fun, inspiring and connecting dancing that ANYONE can do.
Dinner menu will be designed with you and guests can participate if you want to play in the kitchen too.
Mocktails with optional mixology class.
Great for adults only, families, or teens (prep for prom!).
NOTE: Must schedule at least 30 days in advanced. BYO alcohol if wine or spirits are desired.
Donor: Solomon and Shira Colman
Value: $700-$1200 depending on number of guest
Starting bid
Enjoy an embodied experience with horses designed to deepen trust, presence, and authentic connection. Through guided interaction and reflection, you’ll explore communication, boundaries, and emotional regulation in a way that moves beyond theory and into lived experience. These sessions support both personal growth and more responsive, respectful partnerships with horses.
https://www.freespiritstables.com/
Donor: Free Spirit Stables, Hannah Francis
Value: $150
Starting bid
Capture magical moments with a professional photoshoot with Goodeye Photography. 20+ years experience shooting everything from weddings to portraits to commercial. You will not be disappointed. Visit https://www.goodeyephotography.com/ for more information.
Donor: Chris Schmauch
Value: $650
Starting bid
DesigningWell is offering a full finish design package for your office space. Package includes detailed finish plan identifying all finish materials, furnishings and branding opportunities (signage, mission walls, logo walls, window vinyls etc.) Furniture design and specification is included but furnishings are made to order at wholesale costs plus minimum designer markup ensuring final costs remain at or below retail prices.
DesigningWell is a commercial full service interior design firm specializing in wellness spaces with 24 years of expertise in commercial interior design of all kinds. Central beliefs include that your office should serve you functionally AND become a marketing beacon, expressing your brand and your Audacious Welcome. Shira is a CID licensed interior designer CID #6991
www.designingwell.com
Restriction: 24 months from issuance
Donor: Designing Well - Shira Colman
Value $7,000 to $14,000
Starting bid
An onsite garden consultation with the owner/operator of June Russell Gardens, Arjuna Russell (parent of River 9th grade and MMS alumni.)
The consultation will include a tour of the space/garden and detailed discussion of design, plant, soil and site needs, including recommendations for improvements to the health of the garden.
With over 20 years of experience in garden design, maintenance and installation Arjuna has worked in many types of gardens and with clients to design healthy and beautiful extensions of the indoor living space to the outside.
An example of one of my commercial accounts is Gayle’s Bakery in Capitola.
Please Note:
The site needs to be in the Monterey Bay Area or within 1 hour drive of Soquel. Any gardens outside of this area can be consulted on remotely or travel cost of time and transportation will need to be covered.
Donor: Arjuna Russell
Value: 300
Starting bid
Red, blue, yellow framed (approximately 8in x 10in) original abstract watercolor by artist, Arthur Norcome (the uncle of alums Kahlan and Noah Tervalon). 18"x15" including frame.
Artist: Arthur Norcome
www.norcome.com
Donor: Dr. Nicole Tervalon
Value: $450
Starting bid
Erin Derby (San Jose, CA) graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a BA in both Film and Latin American & Iberian Studies and then hauled herself cross country to NYC to live out her dreams of being a New Yorker - A decision heavily influenced due to watching every single episode of the show “Fame”.
At the time of this writing she is now made up of exactly 50% Brooklyn and 50% California.
Her early career was primarily photojournalism. Over time she evolved a fine art cynosure balanced with considerable commercial photography success. Her client list includes, but is not limited to, Gensler, MillerKnoll, Donna Karan Home, Toyota, Apartment Therapy, GAP, & The Times UK.
Famous for her love of hooded sweatshirts, the darkest of dark roast black coffee, and almost anything made of sugar, Erin lives in Brooklyn, NY with her bright and shiny daughter, and a gaggle of animals.
Donor: Erin Derby
Value: $450
Starting bid
These beautiful hand made ceramic are perfect for turning any meal into a celebration. Dyanna's unique glazing and forms insure no two pieces are the same.
Donor: Studio Pepe Ceramics by Dyanna Gonzaga, San Francisco
Value: $350
Starting bid
Dinner for 2 plus 1 bottle each Wolff&Father Wine and Apple Cider
All Spice is an eclectic, contemporary eatery from Chef/Owner Sachin Chopra. Fresh Californian ingredients are artfully blended with global techniques to create layered, flavorful dishes. Choose 3, 4 or 5 courses from our constantly evolving dinner menu and you will be presented with something delicious, beautiful, with just a hint of the exotic. The restaurant is housed in a converted home with hardwood floors and a fireplace.
https://allspicerestaurant.com/
Restrictions: Good through February 9, 2028
Donor: All Spice Restaurant, Colman Family
Value: $250
Starting bid
Spread your wings on 45-60 minute flight in a high-performance RV-6 airplane. You can fly the plane. We can go nice and gentle, or if you want to find out what it's like to fly upside-down...here's your chance. Could see Big Sur, or San Fran, and of course, MMS!
Donor: Kurt Thams
Value: $450
Starting bid
A Spectacular Golf Resort in Northern California
The crown jewel of CordeValle is our 7,360-yard, award-winning golf course. Tucked into the golden foothills of the Santa Cruz mountain range, the CordeValle Golf Club offers the quintessential Northern California golf experience. Designed by internationally acclaimed golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., the 18-hole, par 72 championship course plays through an oak-studded valley and offers PGA-level excitement for golfers of all abilities.
One of California’s Top Ranked Courses
Defined by Jones as his finest creation, the course envelopes a Northern California landscape of meandering creeks, sycamore trees, canyons, and broad meadows. The layout offers a blend of natural and designed elements, including dramatic fairways, greens, and bunkers. Ranked no.7 on Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play list, CordeValle has hosted many PGA TOUR events and the 2016 U.S. Women's Open.
https://www.cordevalle.com/
NOTE: See the website for dress code. Sunday through Thurs only. Non-members must hire a caddie - $200 Forecaddie (three - four players): $50 per player plus gratuity depending on the level of service.
Donor: The Chiala Family
Value: $1000
Starting bid
Ready to ride like a champion?
Bid now for your chance to take home the Black Ops Spec Op 20” Bike — the perfect combination of rugged durability, sleek style, and top performance. Whether you're cruising the streets, tackling the skatepark, or just enjoying the ride, this bike is designed to handle it all with power and precision.
🚲 Features:
Sturdy 20” Frame
Built tough for riders who demand performance and reliability.
BMX-Ready Design
Ideal for street riding, park tricks, or casual cruising. A perfect blend of lightweight handling and hardcore durability.
Aggressive, Sleek Look
A bold, stealthy finish that stands out — without showing off. Matte black frame, tough tires, and stylish design details.
Comfortable and Responsive
Smooth handling and a comfortable ride, whether you’re landing jumps or hitting the trails.
https://blackops.bike/products/specop-20-20434
Donor: Debbie Dutra
Value: $350
Starting bid
This enchanting trio of color-shifting dual sequin pillows brings a little magic to any space. With just a swipe of your hand, the sequins flip to reveal a whole new color, making every moment an adventure.
🧜♀️ Mermaid dazzles in deep turquoise and dreamy purple, capturing the mystery and shimmer of life beneath the waves.
🦄 Unicorn glows in soft pink and iridescent shimmer, because every room deserves a little sparkle and a whole lot of magic.
🦸 Superhero strikes bold in classic blue and red, for the little hero — or big one — who's always ready to save the day.
Perfect as a gift, a bedroom accent, or just a little something that makes you smile every time you walk by. Swipe, flip, and let the magic happen. ✨
Donor: Zands and Mermaid Pillows
Value: $45
Starting bid
Join us for a seated flight of our four wines in our outdoor courtyard filled with fountains, olive trees, and lavender. You may select between two unique wine flights... one features four of our classic flagship favorites, while the other explores the terroir of the Santa Crus Mountains appellation in more depth. Our knowledgeable wine educators will be available to answer your questions throughout your 60-minute experience.
NOTE: Guests must be at least 21 to participate in tastings. Reservations for this special donation must be made by calling the winery in advance.
https://www.storrswine.com/
Donor: Storrs Winery
Value: $180
Starting bid
Sarah's Vineyard Wine Tasting for 4, plus a bottle of their 2020 Estate Pinot Noir!
Award-winning wines and welcoming Hospitality just minutes from Silicon Valley… Sarah's Vineyard is one of Silicon Valley's favorite wine tasting destinations. Located west of Gilroy in the historic, rural Hecker Pass district, S.V. is just minutes from San Jose.
At Sarah's, welcoming hospitality combines with beautiful vineyards amid a tranquil setting. The tasting room is open daily. Our helpful staff is eager to introduce guests to new discoveries, old favorites, and special S.V. releases that are available "only at the source." The scenic grounds boast fantastic views, bocce ball courts, picnic areas, and a summer music series.
We are open daily 11:30-5:00pm for both indoor and outdoor patio seating!
2020 Estate Pinot Noir
Flavor Notes: Nose is filled with strawberries, cherries and jammy cranberry notes; there is a hint of eucalyptus and tea as well. The flavors are strawberry-cherry and raspberry tea, with hints of white pepper, baking chocolate and warm vanilla on the finish.
Donor: Sarah's Vineyard
Value: $135
Starting bid
Jetty Wave, Halfmoon Bay
California Botanical Gin
Barrel Finished California Botanical Gin
https://www.jettywave.com/spirits?scrollToProduct=california-botanical-gin
Venus Spirits, Santa Cruz
Gin Blend No. 01
GIN BLEND NO. 02
https://www.venusspirits.com/spirits
Jettywave’s California Botanical Gin began as a deeply personal project for co-founder Tanya Slye. Coming from a long line of Czech farmers, Tanya’s connection to the land runs deep. She studied organic farming in Santa Cruz, and built a career rooted in botanicals, from growing flowers, to floral design and garden design. That lifelong relationship with plants, paired with a firm belief in supporting local agriculture, became the foundation for our gin. To this day, we source our botanicals as locally as possible, letting California’s landscape shape the spirit in the bottle. It’s a gin that has earned national recognition, including being named Best Craft Gin by Rolling Stone Magazine and receiving Best of the Best and Double Gold from Sunset Magazine. Along the way, it even caught the attention of the owner of the world’s largest hotel gin collection, who called it one of his personal favorites.
California Botanical Tasting Notes:
At its core, Jettywave’s California Botanical Gin is a reflection of the place it was created, Half Moon Bay. A reflection of the plants, the landscape, and the hands that shaped it. Crafted with intention and deep respect for California’s botanicals, it opens boldly with bright citrus and warming cardamom. Classic juniper anchors the spirit, harmonizing with coriander seed to build structure and depth. The finish softens into a light floral note from nasturtium, followed by the minty, cleansing freshness of shiso leaf, leaving the palate refreshed and effortlessly ready for the next sip.
Aroma:
On the nose, this gin evokes a walk through our herb garden that frames the Jettywave outdoor cocktail lounge. Bright Meyer lemon lifts immediately, followed by soft floral notes of nasturtium and the cool, green freshness of shiso leaf. A subtle crack of black pepper blurs the line between floral and spice. Cardamon sweeps the end of the inhale with spiced notes framing with the coriander, juniper, and fresh ginger root.
Award Winning Venus Gins from Venus:
Located in Santa Cruz, California and founded by Sean Venus, Venus Spirits is currently producing Wayward Whiskey, Venus Gin, Aquavit and Vodka, El Ladrón rum and agave spirits. For Sean, opening a craft distillery on the West Coast is a blending of entrepreneurial spirit and a love of whiskey, in the hopes of establishing Santa Cruz as a destination for the highest quality handcrafted spirits.
Tasting Notes: At its core, Jettywave’s Barrel Finished California Botanical Gin is a reflection of the place it was created, Half Moon Bay. By resting it in brand new, American Oak Barrels, its usually bright citrus notes linger behind in the barrel, leaving us with creamy pistachio, earthy ginger root, and charred oaky softness. This gin is perfect for enjoying on a big ice cube, fireside, or in a negroni cocktail. It’s classic juniper flavor harmonizes with the barrel oak, and leaves you with an elegant sipping gin.
Aroma:
On the nose, this amber liquid is piney and subtly floral. More notes of pepper and black pepper on the nose over the citrus element. Some notes of sweet oak and vanilla in the background, but not overwhelming the floral notes.
-----
VENUS
Gin Blend No. 01
Blend No. 01 is a delicate balance of 10 different fruits, herbs, and botanicals. The fresh juniper flavor is enhanced with hints of lemon, ginger, and lavender. This gin is great on its own or mixed into your favorite gin cocktail.
Tasting Notes
Nose: fresh citrus & lavender
Palate: sweet, spicy & creamy
Finish: juniper, lemon, ginger & lavender
GIN BLEND NO. 02
We took a different approach with our Blend No. 02 in both flavor and appearance. The botanical blend for this gin was specifically chosen to pair with American oak, allowing the herbal character to be enhanced by the wood when rested in American oak casks.
TASTING NOTES
Color: light amber
Nose: orange & bay
Palate: sweet
Finish: juniper, cinnamon, vanilla, sage, oak & fennel
Donor: Jetty Wave and Venus Spirits
Value: $165
Starting bid
Inside this beautifully designed box, you’ll discover 24 mini bottles (approximately 6 ounces each) of wine curated from our iconic wineries, including Buena Vista, Raymond Vineyards, DeLoach, Elizabeth Spencer, and more. Perfect for wine lovers, clients, or friends, this calendar is more than a gift—it’s a daily moment of joy. Perfect for a special month like a birthday or anniversary!
Donor Mallun Yen
Value $250
Starting bid
What do you get when two legends, Michelle and Reggie, pour their passion into winemaking? Pure magic in a bottle.
We’re talking a mixed case of their personal wine—yes, from their own winery. These reds are rich, full-bodied, earthy, with just the right kiss of fruit. And no, you can’t buy it. They don’t sell it. This is a one-of-a-kind donation for those lucky enough to experience it.
If you know, you know. And if you don’t… well, let’s just say one sip and you’ll be asking why they aren’t doing this full time.
Cheers to wine made with heart—and a little mystery.
#MichelleAndReggiesWine
#UnicornWine #FullBodiedAndFamous
Donor: Michelle And Reggie
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
A 2021 Pinot Noir Masterclass
The Lot: A technical "Terroir Study" featuring three of California’s most decorated producers (Testarossa, Siduri, and Bernardus) interpreting the same 38-acre "Grand Cru" vineyard in a single, high-performing vintage.
The Vineyard: Soberanes (Santa Lucia Highlands)
Nestled on an eastward-facing alluvial terrace in the heart of the SLH bench, Soberanes Vineyard is the latest gem from the Pisoni and Franscioni families. Its rocky, gravelly soils and the thunderous morning fog from Monterey Bay produce wines of immense concentration, electric acidity, and a distinctive "iron" minerality.
1. Testarossa Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir
Critic Rating: 94 Points (Vinous / Antonio Galloni).
The Profile: A precise and structured bottling. Complex layers of dried herbs, lavender, and mocha wrap around a core of plum and macerated cherry.
Drinking Window: This is the collector's bottle of the set; its structure suggests peak enjoyment through 2036.
2. Siduri Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir
Critic Rating: 93 Points (Vinous / Billy Norris).
The Profile: Highlighting the "savory" side of the site. Notes of redcurrant, black tea, and "salty, irony minerality" define this high-toned and elegant expression.
Drinking Window: Approachable now with a brief decant, or cellar through 2031.
3. Bernardus Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir
Critic Rating: 92 Points (Wine Enthusiast / Matt Kettmann).
The Profile: The most opulent of the three. Expect an exuberant nose of wild berries and brambles with a mouthcoating texture of black cherry and warm baking spices.
Drinking Window: Rich and accessible; ready for your next special dinner through 2030.
Donor: Jason and Kerri King
Donation Value: $250+
Starting bid
Two 2018 Denner Ditch Digger Magnums
Denner Vineyards is one of Paso Robles' most celebrated wineries, known for crafting bold, rich, and absolutely stunning wines that belong on every serious wine lover's table. A magnum (that's 1.5 liters of pure perfection!) is the ultimate way to enjoy Denner's exceptional quality — whether you're saving it for a special celebration, impressing guests at your next dinner party, or simply treating yourself to something truly extraordinary. This is a rare opportunity to take home not one, but TWO of these gorgeous, show-stopping bottles at auction. Don't miss your chance to uncork something unforgettable at your next event!
96 points, Josh Raynolds, Vinous (Jul 2022)
Donor: The Kannan Family
Value: $320
Starting bid
A Kissed By an Angel Wines Two-For!
Enjoy Kissed by an Angel's 2019 Temparillo and 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, PLUS a tasting for 2 either of their tasting rooms Scotts Valley: Our main hub for relaxation. The best times for a tasting flight are Friday (3–5 PM), Saturday (2–4 PM), and Sunday (1–6 PM).
Love live music? Join us Friday evenings (after 5:30) and Saturdays (after 4:00) for music, bottles, and glass pours!
Santa Cruz (7th Ave Winery): Get a behind-the-scenes feel at the winery. We are typically open Fridays 3–6 PM and Saturdays 1–5 PM. Please call ahead so we can ready the glass for you.
https://www.kbaawines.com/
Donor: Kissed by an Angel
Value: $170
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