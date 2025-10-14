Mount Madonna School's 2026 Online Auction

Jetty Wave, Halfmoon Bay

California Botanical Gin

Barrel Finished California Botanical Gin

https://www.jettywave.com/spirits?scrollToProduct=california-botanical-gin



Venus Spirits, Santa Cruz

Gin Blend No. 01

GIN BLEND NO. 02

https://www.venusspirits.com/spirits



Jettywave’s California Botanical Gin began as a deeply personal project for co-founder Tanya Slye. Coming from a long line of Czech farmers, Tanya’s connection to the land runs deep. She studied organic farming in Santa Cruz, and built a career rooted in botanicals, from growing flowers, to floral design and garden design. That lifelong relationship with plants, paired with a firm belief in supporting local agriculture, became the foundation for our gin. To this day, we source our botanicals as locally as possible, letting California’s landscape shape the spirit in the bottle. It’s a gin that has earned national recognition, including being named Best Craft Gin by Rolling Stone Magazine and receiving Best of the Best and Double Gold from Sunset Magazine. Along the way, it even caught the attention of the owner of the world’s largest hotel gin collection, who called it one of his personal favorites.



California Botanical Tasting Notes:

At its core, Jettywave’s California Botanical Gin is a reflection of the place it was created, Half Moon Bay. A reflection of the plants, the landscape, and the hands that shaped it. Crafted with intention and deep respect for California’s botanicals, it opens boldly with bright citrus and warming cardamom. Classic juniper anchors the spirit, harmonizing with coriander seed to build structure and depth. The finish softens into a light floral note from nasturtium, followed by the minty, cleansing freshness of shiso leaf, leaving the palate refreshed and effortlessly ready for the next sip.





Aroma:

On the nose, this gin evokes a walk through our herb garden that frames the Jettywave outdoor cocktail lounge. Bright Meyer lemon lifts immediately, followed by soft floral notes of nasturtium and the cool, green freshness of shiso leaf. A subtle crack of black pepper blurs the line between floral and spice. Cardamon sweeps the end of the inhale with spiced notes framing with the coriander, juniper, and fresh ginger root.



Award Winning Venus Gins from Venus:

Located in Santa Cruz, California and founded by Sean Venus, Venus Spirits is currently producing Wayward Whiskey, Venus Gin, Aquavit and Vodka, El Ladrón rum and agave spirits. For Sean, opening a craft distillery on the West Coast is a blending of entrepreneurial spirit and a love of whiskey, in the hopes of establishing Santa Cruz as a destination for the highest quality handcrafted spirits.



Tasting Notes: At its core, Jettywave’s Barrel Finished California Botanical Gin is a reflection of the place it was created, Half Moon Bay. By resting it in brand new, American Oak Barrels, its usually bright citrus notes linger behind in the barrel, leaving us with creamy pistachio, earthy ginger root, and charred oaky softness. This gin is perfect for enjoying on a big ice cube, fireside, or in a negroni cocktail. It’s classic juniper flavor harmonizes with the barrel oak, and leaves you with an elegant sipping gin.





Aroma:

On the nose, this amber liquid is piney and subtly floral. More notes of pepper and black pepper on the nose over the citrus element. Some notes of sweet oak and vanilla in the background, but not overwhelming the floral notes.

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VENUS

Gin Blend No. 01

Blend No. 01 is a delicate balance of 10 different fruits, herbs, and botanicals. The fresh juniper flavor is enhanced with hints of lemon, ginger, and lavender. This gin is great on its own or mixed into your favorite gin cocktail.





Tasting Notes

Nose: fresh citrus & lavender

Palate: sweet, spicy & creamy

Finish: juniper, lemon, ginger & lavender



GIN BLEND NO. 02

We took a different approach with our Blend No. 02 in both flavor and appearance. The botanical blend for this gin was specifically chosen to pair with American oak, allowing the herbal character to be enhanced by the wood when rested in American oak casks.

TASTING NOTES

Color: light amber

Nose: orange & bay

Palate: sweet

Finish: juniper, cinnamon, vanilla, sage, oak & fennel



Donor: Jetty Wave and Venus Spirits

Value: $165