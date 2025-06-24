Sponsorship opportunities

EVENT TITLE SPONSORSHIP
$20,000

Two (2) Premier Tables of Ten (10) Guests Each; Sponsor-staffed 6’ table in lobby; Full-Page, Full-Color Advertisement; Logo on E-blast Invitation and on Website Event Listing & Registration pages; Logo on Facebook Page Banner; Social Media recognition on event posts; Listing and Logo on Event Journal.

Premier Sponsor
$10,000

Two (2) Premier Tables of Ten (10) Guests Each; recognition in all printed materials; and one Full-Page, Full-Color Advertisement in the program journal.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) Premier Tables of Ten (10) Guests Each; recognition in all printed materials; and one Half Page, Full-Color Advertisement in the program journal.

Friends and Family
$2,500

One (1) Reserved Table of Ten (10) Guests and recognition in printed materials. Half page Ad

PARTNERS WITH MODCO
$1,000

Two gala tickets, Half page ad and recognition in digital journal.

FRIENDS OF MODCO
$500

One gala ticket, recognition in digital journal.

Add a donation for Mount Olive Development Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!