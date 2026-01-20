Mount Scott Lodge 540's Silent Auction for Seven Caribbean Vacations

Enjoy 7–10 nights of one-bedroom suite accommodations for up to three rooms.

The Club Barbados is the ideal adult-only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought-after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, a 3-tier freshwater pool, a tennis court, a spa, and a fitness center.

Approx. Retail Value: $3,225.