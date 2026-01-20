Mount Scott Lodge 540's Silent Auction for Seven Caribbean Vacations

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy 7–10 nights of one-bedroom suite accommodations for up to three rooms.
The Club Barbados is the ideal adult-only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought-after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, a 3-tier freshwater pool, a tennis court, a spa, and a fitness center.
Approx. Retail Value: $3,225.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of beachfront resort accommodations for up to 3 rooms.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, on Antigua's northwest coast, is a tranquil 40-acre paradise. With just 98 accommodations, it offers serene beachside dining, watersports, and a luxurious spa, perfect for discerning adult travelers.
Approx. Retail Value: $5,700.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7–10 nights of luxury waterview accommodations for up to 3 villas.
Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale, adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools, pickleball courts, and personal guest ambassadors. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise waters, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.
Approx. Retail Value: $5,700.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of luxurious scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms.
Los Establos Boutique Resort is a family-friendly resort vacation. At Los Establos you can choose one Adventure daily
--Zip-Lining through Rainforest
--Rum Tasting Tour
--River Rafting on the Chiriqui River
--Coffee Plantation Tour
--Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens
--Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls
--Panoramic Rainforest Tour
--Walk along Hanging Bridges
--Cangilones River Tour
--Spa Treatment
and more...
Approx. Retail Value: $4,350.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms.
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, a spa, fitness center, excursions, and more.
Approx. Retail Value: $3,150.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms.
Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kids' activities, a spa, and nightly entertainment. St. James's Club promises unforgettable island memories.
Approx. Retail Value: $3,600.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights of waterview suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms.
The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. This resort is ideal for people seeking a romantic retreat or simply venturing out to discover a new location.
