Mount Vernon Area Arts Council's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Alcohol Ink drawing by Shelly Bales. Shelly won Best in Show at the 2025 Lincoln Highway Arts Festival. Approximate total size (including mat) is 16x 20 inches. Stated value $150.
Starting bid
Digital Print by artist Payton Schwiebert. Approximate total size is 9x 12 inches. Stated value $15.
Starting bid
Four painted leaves in assorted colors by artist Tiffany Carr (former MVAAC President). Approximate total size is 11x 14 inches arranged as pictured. Stated value $30.
Starting bid
Acrylic paining by artist Barb Thompson. Approximate total size is 4 x 4 inches. Stated value $60.
Starting bid
Pen and ink drawing by artist Allison McClain. Approximate total size (including frame) is 12x 15 inches. Stated value $70
Starting bid
Cherry wood and epoxy resin board by artist Rich Jamison. Approximate total size is 5 x 17 inches. Stated value $45.
Starting bid
Paper butterflies by artist Angie Heuton. Approximate total size (including frame) is 12 x 15 inches. Stated value $150.
Starting bid
Metal earrings by artist Erica Gooding. Approximate size of card is 3 x4 (for scale). Stated value $26.
Starting bid
Stone and cord necklace by THS Custom Jewelry. Cord is 12 inches long. Stated Value $15.
Starting bid
Painting by Chris Childers (winner of 2024 Best in Show at the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival). Approximate size is 8 x 8 inches. Stated value $130.
Starting bid
11 x 14 Metallic photographic print in a white frame by artist Bob Kennedy. Approximate size including mat and frame is 18 x 22 inches. Stated value $99.
Starting bid
Framed alcohol ink piece by artist Teresa Sullivan. Approximate size is 6 x 8 inches including mat and frame. Stated value $75.
Starting bid
Photograph by artist Bob Campagna. Approximate size including mat and frame is 12 x 14 inches. Stated value $125.
Starting bid
Acrylic on Clay board by artist Sam Weis. Approximate size including frame is 10x 12 inches. Stated value $99.
Starting bid
Painting by Chris Childers (winner of 2024 Best in Show at the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival). Approximate size is 8 x8 inches. Stated value $130.
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