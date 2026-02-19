Hosted by

Mount Vernon Area Arts Council

About this event

Sales closed

Mount Vernon Area Arts Council's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

105 1st St W, Mt Vernon, IA 52314, USA

Falling item
Falling
$50

Starting bid

Alcohol Ink drawing by Shelly Bales. Shelly won Best in Show at the 2025 Lincoln Highway Arts Festival. Approximate total size (including mat) is 16x 20 inches. Stated value $150.

Flower Study (Pink and Orange Rose) item
Flower Study (Pink and Orange Rose)
$5

Starting bid

Digital Print by artist Payton Schwiebert. Approximate total size is 9x 12 inches. Stated value $15.

Four Painted Leaves item
Four Painted Leaves
$10

Starting bid

Four painted leaves in assorted colors by artist Tiffany Carr (former MVAAC President). Approximate total size is 11x 14 inches arranged as pictured. Stated value $30.

Pink Poppy item
Pink Poppy
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic paining by artist Barb Thompson. Approximate total size is 4 x 4 inches. Stated value $60.

Mother Duck item
Mother Duck
$25

Starting bid

Pen and ink drawing by artist Allison McClain. Approximate total size (including frame) is 12x 15 inches. Stated value $70

Wine Bottle Board item
Wine Bottle Board
$15

Starting bid

Cherry wood and epoxy resin board by artist Rich Jamison. Approximate total size is 5 x 17 inches. Stated value $45.

12 Midwest Butterflies item
12 Midwest Butterflies
$50

Starting bid

Paper butterflies by artist Angie Heuton. Approximate total size (including frame) is 12 x 15 inches. Stated value $150.

Metal Earrings item
Metal Earrings
$8

Starting bid

Metal earrings by artist Erica Gooding. Approximate size of card is 3 x4 (for scale). Stated value $26.

Stone and Cord Necklace item
Stone and Cord Necklace
$5

Starting bid

Stone and cord necklace by THS Custom Jewelry. Cord is 12 inches long. Stated Value $15.

Stratus item
Stratus
$44

Starting bid

Painting by Chris Childers (winner of 2024 Best in Show at the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival). Approximate size is 8 x 8 inches. Stated value $130.

Les Jardins d'Eau 4441 item
Les Jardins d'Eau 4441
$33

Starting bid

11 x 14 Metallic photographic print in a white frame by artist Bob Kennedy. Approximate size including mat and frame is 18 x 22 inches. Stated value $99.

Untitled item
Untitled
$25

Starting bid

Framed alcohol ink piece by artist Teresa Sullivan. Approximate size is 6 x 8 inches including mat and frame. Stated value $75.

Nocturnal Sentry item
Nocturnal Sentry
$42

Starting bid

Photograph by artist Bob Campagna. Approximate size including mat and frame is 12 x 14 inches. Stated value $125.

Insouciance item
Insouciance
$33

Starting bid

Acrylic on Clay board by artist Sam Weis. Approximate size including frame is 10x 12 inches. Stated value $99.

Rogue item
Rogue
$44

Starting bid

Painting by Chris Childers (winner of 2024 Best in Show at the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival). Approximate size is 8 x8 inches. Stated value $130.

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