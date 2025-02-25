Food For All Shop

Offered by
About this shop
These are MWVEG's signature hand printed veggie note cards. They come in an assortment of different veggies in a mixed color pack of 5. Blank inside, these cards are great for any occasion.
Local pick up in Conway, NH.
One of a kind, upcycled, hand printed veggie print t-shirts.
Only available at in person events.
One of a kind, upcycled, hand printed veggie print long sleeve t-shirts.
Only available for sale at in person events.
Enjoy a trip to the farmers market with gift cards for Good Bread, Seigrist Farm and Full Moon Farm. A great gift for someone special.
$90 value
Pick up in Conway, NH
Wolfeboro tote bag, gift cards to Seigrist Farm and Good Bread, black garlic grinder from The Garlic Guy
$115 Value
Pick up in Conway, NH
Hannah'a Hats head band. Perfect for any winter outing adventure.
Pick up in Conway, NH
Enjoy this pair of blown glass tumblers, a great gift for yourself or someone special. Made right in Conway, NH.
Local pick up available in Conway, NH.
Made by Karen Eisenberg Designs, these sweet pair of elegant studs add a nice sparkle for any occasion.
Local pick up in Conway, NH.
This incredible assortment of goat milk products from Rams Farm in Conway, comes with 3 soaps, shampoo bar, lotion and massage oil. What a way to gift yourself, or someone you love, with these high quality, hand crafted personal care products!
$124 value!!
Local pick up available in Conway, NH.
Celebrate local agriculture with this fun tri-fold frame of post cards from the Common Ground Fair
Local pick up in Conway, NH
This lovely set, donated by Sally Cornwall
Bowl measures 5 1/2 inches wide and 3 inches tall.
Local pick up in Conway, NH
Silver Beet Earrings, by Jesse Mixer Metalsmith
Value $65
Local pick up in Conway, NH
Silver flower pendant necklace, by Jesse Mixer Metalsmith
Value $65
Local pick up in Conway, NH
A beauty to add to your collection, or maybe your first piece from Jesse Mixer Metalsmith. Silver and stone pendant.
Value $150
Local pick up in Conway, NH
Locally made Dog Collar and Leash. Cute watermelon pattern, donated by Bill Lee Imaging
$75 value
Local pick up in Conway, NH
$20- MWVEG Food For All Raffle Ticket- 6 tickets
$5 MWVEG Food For All Fundraiser Raffle Ticket- 1 ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!