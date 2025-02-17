Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers
Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers Memberships 2025
Grower Member
$40
This membership donation is for our grower members who wish to be included in the annual farm guide and online searchable directory.
Eater Member
$35
This membership donation helps to cover the cost of the farm guide and operational expenses.
Business Sponsor
$250
Suggested donation is $250. You can add a donation to your sponsorship for Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers in the "additional donation" box below.
Business Sponsor
$150
Suggested donation is $250, but we start at $150. You can add a donation to your sponsorship for Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers in the "additional donation" box below.
