Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers Memberships 2025

Grower Member
$40

This membership donation is for our grower members who wish to be included in the annual farm guide and online searchable directory.
Eater Member
$35

This membership donation helps to cover the cost of the farm guide and operational expenses.
Business Sponsor
$250

Suggested donation is $250. You can add a donation to your sponsorship for Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers in the "additional donation" box below.
Business Sponsor
$150

Suggested donation is $250, but we start at $150. You can add a donation to your sponsorship for Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers in the "additional donation" box below.
