Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 24 at EST
This membership donation is for our grower members who wish to be included in the annual farm guide and online searchable directory. You can make an addition donation to help support the Food for All Program in the "additional donation" box below.
Renews yearly on: February 24 at EST
This membership donation helps to cover the cost of the farm guide, event and operational expenses. You can make an addition donation to help support the Food for All Program in the "additional donation" box below.
Renews yearly on: February 24 at EST
A Logo space in our print and online Farm guide is $250. Your business logo will also be featured at over 15 events and on our social media. You can add a donation to your sponsorship for Mount Washington Valley Eaters and Growers in the "additional donation" box below.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!