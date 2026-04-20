Mount Zion Baptist Church 160th Anniversary Gala Tickets

About this event
2800 South Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA 22202
Gala Entry & Dinner Ticket
Reduced-price tickets are available at a discounted rate of $75 and require a valid, user-provided discount code at checkout. Eligibility is based on specific criteria, including Membership at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Arlington, VA for:
Purchase a full table with 10 reserved seats.
Full Price ticket installment plans are $43.75 per month:
Reduced Price ticket installment plans are discounted at a 50% rate of $25 per month and requires a valid user-provided discount code at checkout.
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