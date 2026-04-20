Mount Zion Baptist Church

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Mount Zion Baptist Church

About this event

Mount Zion Baptist Church 160th Anniversary Gala Tickets

Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel

2800 South Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA 22202

Full Price Ticket
$175

Gala Entry & Dinner Ticket

Reduced Price Ticket
$175

Reduced-price tickets are available at a discounted rate of $75 and require a valid, user-provided discount code at checkout. Eligibility is based on specific criteria, including Membership at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Arlington, VA for:

  1. Students 21 years of age and under.
  2. Seniors aged 70 and older.
Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a full table with 10 reserved seats.

Payment Plan - Full Priced Ticket
$43.75

Full Price ticket installment plans are $43.75 per month:

  1. First Installment Due: June 14, 2026
  2. Second Installment Due: July 12, 2026
  3. Third Installment Due: July 26, 2026
  4. Fourth and Final Installment Due: August 9, 2026
Payment Plan - Reduced Priced Ticket
$50

Reduced Price ticket installment plans are discounted at a 50% rate of $25 per month and requires a valid user-provided discount code at checkout.

  1. First Installment Due: June 14, 2026
  2. Second Installment Due: July 12, 2026
  3. Third and Final Installment Due: August 9, 2026
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