M.A.C.K. Family Dance Silent Auction

Starting bid
2 Tickets to Any Mainstage Production at the Pasadena Playhouse
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theatre with two tickets to any Mainstage production at the Pasadena Playhouse — one of Southern California’s most celebrated and historic theaters.
Value: $170
Expiration: Valid through March 31, 2027
Details:
Valid for the first week of the show’s schedule.
Tickets are subject to availability.
Nontransferable and non-exchangeable.
Perfect for a special night out! 🎭
Starting bid
Family Season Pass (Admits 5) to Underwood Family Farms
Enjoy a full year of fresh air and farm fun with a Family Season Pass for up to 5 people — perfect for making lasting family memories!
Value: $375
Expiration: March 2027
Unlimited visits for one year
Includes:
• Free admission to the Farm Center
• Farm Animal Center
• Pick-Your-Own produce
• Christmas on the Farm weekends
Additional Perks:
• 10% discount on birthday party reservations
• 10% discount at the Moorpark and Somis stands
Exclusions:
Not valid on weekends during the Springtime Easter Festival and Fall Harvest Festival events.
A wonderful experience for families who love outdoor fun! 🌻🚜
Starting bid
60-Minute Swedish/Deep Tissue Massage or 60-Minute European Facial
Treat yourself to a relaxing and rejuvenating experience with your choice of:
• 60-Minute Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage
OR
• 60-Minute European Facial
Value: $105
Expiration: February 12, 2027
Perfect for self-care, stress relief, and a little well-deserved pampering! ✨
Starting bid
5 Free Classes at Motivate Lagree
Strengthen, tone, and transform with five free Lagree fitness classes at Motivate! Experience high-intensity, low-impact workouts designed to build endurance, core strength, and lean muscle.
Value: $165
A perfect opportunity to try something new or elevate your fitness routine! 💪
Starting bid
Tom Sawyer Camps
Join us for our popular and active Saturday Camp Session!
Tom Sawyer Saturday Camp is an active, outdoor program for children 3 years old through 5th grade. Saturday Camp provides campers with safe, outdoor activities, and connections to other campers and counselors. Campers in Saturday Camp are with up to 12 campers and 2 staff in PK, lower elementary and upper elementary groups. They participate in an all-outdoor program with archery, games, hikes,
climbing wall,
horseback riding and TSC fun!
Saturday Campers need to bring a lunch. Campers should wear weather. appropriate clothing, sunscreen, closed toe shoes and a hat. Campers should bring a small backpack with snacks, a refillable water bottle, and a sunscreen stick. Campers do not need to bring hand sanitizer as we
have plenty on hand!
• Two Consecutive Saturdays per Session
• 8:50AM-9:00AM (Drop Off) and 1:50PM-2:00PM (Pick Up)
Value: $190
Restrictions: Gift Certificate is for one participant (two Saturdays). Saturday Camp runs September through May only. May not be used for any other TSC programs. This gift certificate does not expire.
Visit: www.tomsawyercamps.com for more info and dates!
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to The Art Room
Encourage creativity with $100 toward classes or camp at The Art Room, where kids and adults can explore painting, drawing, and other hands-on art experiences.
Expiration: March 2027
A wonderful gift for budding artists of all ages! 🎨✨
Starting bid
Free Week of Spartans AllStars Sports Day Camp – July 2026
Enjoy one free week at Spartans AllStars Sports Day Camp this July! Campers can choose from four weeks in July:
Note: Not eligible for the first three weeks of June or sports-specific camps.
Hours:
Grades (incoming Fall 2026):
Value: Up to $600
A great way for kids to stay active, make friends, and have a summer full of fun! ⚽🏀🏐
Starting bid
1-Month Family Membership to the YMCA of the Foothills
Enjoy a full month of fitness, fun, and family time with a Family Membership to the YMCA of the Foothills. Access state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise classes, swimming pools, and engaging programs for all ages.
Value: $240
Expiration: Valid through December 31, 2026
A wonderful opportunity for the whole family to stay active and connected! 🏊♀️💪
Starting bid
One Week of Dungeons & Dragons Camp at The Adventure Hall
Embark on an epic adventure with one week of Dungeons & Dragons Camp at The Adventure Hall in La Cañada Flintridge! Campers will dive into storytelling, teamwork, strategy, and imagination in a fun and engaging environment.
Camp Options:
• Spring Break Camp: March 16 – April 10
• Summer Camp: June 8 – August 14
Value: $500
A fantastic experience for creative kids who love adventure and fantasy! 🐉🎲
Starting bid
Private In-Home Wine Tasting Experience with PRP Wine International
Enjoy a 90-minute guided, in-home wine tasting experience featuring 8 bottles of premium, boutique wines from around the world for up to 12 guests.
Your tasting will be personally led by a wine consultant and tailored to your preferences. Once the winner is confirmed and a date is scheduled, they will work directly with the host to select wines from over 300 international selections.
The winner will also receive a detailed list of suggested “munchies” to have on hand to perfectly pair with the wines.
Value: $415
Perfect for entertaining friends, celebrating a special occasion, or enjoying a sophisticated night in! 🍷✨
Starting bid
One Full Week of “Aha!” Moments at Destination Science
Spark curiosity and hands-on discovery with one full week of Destination Science Camp!
Ages: 5–11
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Value: $400 (to be used in 2026)
Campers will enjoy engaging STEM-based activities designed to inspire creativity, build confidence, and create plenty of “Aha!” moments.
Important Details:
Winners must enroll directly through Destination Science.
Not valid at locations where enrollment is managed by another agency (such as city programs or select private schools).
An exciting and educational summer experience! 🔬🚀
Starting bid
Portrait Session at Bronson Photography
Capture beautiful memories with one complimentary in-studio portrait session for 1–4 people.
Includes:
• Professional studio session (sitting fee included)
• One 5x7 printed portrait
Value: $220
Expiration: March 2027
A wonderful opportunity to preserve a special moment with family or loved ones! 📸✨
Starting bid
1 Week of Camp at Camp Galileo
Enjoy one week of Camp Galileo for one child in 2026 — where innovation, creativity, and outdoor fun come together for an unforgettable summer experience!
Value: $620
Includes: Extended Care
Details & Restrictions:
• Valid for (1) week for (1) child in 2026 where space is available
• Applicable to future purchases only and may not be retroactively applied
• Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper
• Not redeemable for cash value
• Standard cancellation policy applies
• Visit galileo-camps.com/details/faq for more information
An incredible opportunity for hands-on learning and summer adventure! 🚀🎨
Starting bid
5-Class Pack to Pilates Addition (formerly WundaBar)
Strengthen, lengthen, and tone with a 5-class Pilates pack at Pilates Addition.
Experience dynamic, low-impact workouts designed to build core strength, improve posture, and increase flexibility in a welcoming studio environment.
Value: $165
Expiration: March 14, 2027
A wonderful opportunity to invest in your health and wellness! 💪✨
Starting bid
One Free Month at Code Ninjas La Cañada
Give your child the gift of coding with one free month in one of the following programs:
• JR Program (Ages 5–7)
• Create Program (Ages 8–14)
Kids will build problem-solving skills, creativity, and confidence while learning to code in a fun, game-based environment.
Value: $279
Eligibility: New members only
An exciting opportunity for young tech enthusiasts to level up their skills! 💻🥷
Starting bid
Kona Ice Party – 30 Minutes of Cool Fun! 🍧
Celebrate with a 30-minute Kona Ice Party featuring 25 delicious servings of Kona Ice — perfect for birthdays, school events, or special celebrations!
Guests can enjoy refreshing shaved ice with a variety of fun flavors from the iconic Kona Ice truck.
Value: $199
Expiration: December 31, 2026
A sweet and memorable treat for any gathering! 🎉
Starting bid
After-School Movie Party with Mrs. Medina 🍿🍦
Celebrate with a fun after-school movie party for the winning student and one friend, complete with popcorn and ice cream treats.
The date will be determined with the winner and will be combined with Mrs. Espinoza’s winner for a larger celebration.
A fun, cozy reward and a great way for students to enjoy time with friends! 🎬
Starting bid
After-School Movie Party with Mrs. Espinoza 🍿🍦
Celebrate with a fun after-school movie party for the winning student and one friend, complete with popcorn and ice cream treats.
The date will be determined with the winner and will be combined with Mrs. Medina's winner for a larger celebration.
A fun, cozy reward and a great way for students to enjoy time with friends! 🎬
Starting bid
Movie Extravaganza with Ms. Harlan 🎬🍦
Your child and a friend of their choosing will enjoy a special after-school movie in the classroom with Ms. Harlan, complete with popcorn and ice cream sundaes.
Date: To Be Determined
A fun and delicious way to celebrate and spend time with friends!
Starting bid
Movie Extravaganza with Mrs. Hernandez 🎬🍦
Your child and a friend of their choosing will enjoy a special after-school movie in the classroom with Mrs. Hernandez, complete with popcorn and ice cream sundaes.
Date: To Be Determined
A fun and delicious way to celebrate and spend time with friends!
Starting bid
Movie Extravaganza with Mrs. Lescher 🎬🍦
Your child and a friend of their choosing will enjoy a special after-school movie in the classroom with Mrs. Lescher, complete with popcorn and ice cream sundaes.
Date: To Be Determined
A fun and delicious way to celebrate and spend time with friends!
Starting bid
Pizza & Movie Party with Mrs. Abramian 🍕🎬
Your child and two of their best buddies will enjoy a pizza party followed by a movie after school with Mrs. Abramian.
Date: To Be Determined between the winner and Mrs. Abramian
A fun and tasty way to celebrate with friends!
Starting bid
Pizza & Movie Party with Mrs. Frakes 🍕🎬
Your child and two of their best buddies will enjoy a pizza party followed by a movie after school with Mrs. Frakes.
Date: To Be Determined between the winner and Mrs. Frakes
A fun and tasty way to celebrate with friends!
Starting bid
Pizza & Movie Party with Ms. Smith 🍕🎬
Your child and two of their best buddies will enjoy a pizza party followed by a movie after school with Ms. Smith
Date: To Be Determined between the winner and Ms. Smith
A fun and tasty way to celebrate with friends!
Starting bid
Handel’s Ice Cream Outing with Mrs. Aldaco 🍨
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a trip to Handel’s Ice Cream in La Cañada with Mrs. Aldaco.
This outing will be combined with Mrs. Hickman’s winner for a shared treat and fun experience!
Starting bid
Handel’s Ice Cream Outing with Mrs. Hickman 🍨
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a trip to Handel’s Ice Cream in La Cañada with Mrs. Hickman.
This outing will be combined with Mrs. Aldaco's winner for a shared treat and fun experience!
Starting bid
An Afternoon with Mrs. Young at Color Me Mine and Starbucks🎨
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a creative afternoon painting at Color Me Mine with Mrs. Young, followed by a special treat at Starbucks.
Date: To be arranged
A fun and artistic way to spend time with friends and express creativity!
Starting bid
After-School Movie Party with Ms. Granger🍿🍦
Celebrate with a fun after-school movie party for the winning student and one friend, complete with popcorn and ice cream treats.
The date will be determined with the winner.
A fun, cozy reward and a great way for students to enjoy time with friends! 🎬
Starting bid
Color Me Mine and Froyo with Mrs. Pitt
Enjoy a fun outing with Mrs. Pitt! One lucky student and a friend will head to Color Me Mine to paint pottery, followed by a sweet treat at a frozen yogurt shop.
Date: To be determined.
Starting bid
Miniature Golf & In-N-Out Lunch with Mrs. Stephan ⛳🍔
Join Mrs. Stephan for a fun outing! One lucky student and a friend will enjoy a round of mini golf at Castle Park Miniature Golf, followed by a delicious lunch at In-N-Out Burger.
Date: To be determined.
Starting bid
Banking Day Pizza Party with Ms. Campbell 🍕
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a Banking Day pizza party hosted by Ms. Hall and Ms. Campbell
Date: Wednesday, April 1
A fun and delicious way to celebrate the day with friends!
Starting bid
Banking Day Pizza Party with Ms. Hall 🍕
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a Banking Day pizza party hosted by Ms. Hall and Ms. Campbell.
Date: Wednesday, April 1
A fun and delicious way to celebrate the day with friends!
Starting bid
Memorable Movie Matinee and Snacks with Mrs. Dziok🍿🎬
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special movie matinee with snacks on the afternoon of April 8, from 1:45–3:15 PM.
This event will be combined with Mrs. Schreoder and Ms. Kitchens winners for a shared, fun experience!
Starting bid
Memorable Movie Matinee and Snacks with Ms. Kitchens🍿🎬
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special movie matinee with snacks on the afternoon of April 8, from 1:45–3:15 PM.
This event will be combined with Mrs. Dziok and Ms. Schroeder winners for a shared, fun experience!
Starting bid
Memorable Movie Matinee and Snacks with Mrs. Schroeder 🍿🎬
The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special movie matinee with snacks on the afternoon of April 8, from 1:45–3:15 PM.
This event will be combined with Mrs. Dziok and Ms. Kitchens winners for a shared, fun experience!
Starting bid
Froyo & Buy a Book with Mrs. Gorin 🍦📚
The winning student can bring a friend to enjoy frozen yogurt and pick out a book with Mrs. Gorin.
Date: To Be Determined
A sweet and fun way to celebrate reading and friendship!
Starting bid
Upper Grade Principal for the Day
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? One lucky upper-grade student will have the chance to be Principal for the Day! The student will assist with morning announcements and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to lead the school. It’s a fun and memorable experience that puts the student in charge for the day!
Date to be determined.
Starting bid
Lower Grade Principal for the Day
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? One lucky upper-grade student will have the chance to be Principal for the Day! The student will assist with morning announcements and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to lead the school. It’s a fun and memorable experience that puts the student in charge for the day!
Date to be determined.
Starting bid
Upper Grade Secretary for the Day
Step into the front office and experience a day in the life of our amazing Secretary! One lucky student will help keep the school running smoothly while working alongside the school office team.
Responsibilities may include typing, editing, and formatting the weekly Thursday Update, posting messages on ParentSquare, answering phones, and communicating with custodians using the walkie-talkie. The student will also assist with managing emails, ordering supplies, organizing inventory, and helping with record keeping and filing. Throughout the day, they’ll greet families and visitors and help keep the campus running safely and efficiently.
A fun behind-the-scenes opportunity to see how the school office keeps everything organized!
Date to be determined.
Starting bid
Lower Grade Secretary for the Day
Step into the front office and experience a day in the life of our amazing Secretary! One lucky student will help keep the school running smoothly while working alongside the school office team.
Responsibilities may include typing, editing, and formatting the weekly Thursday Update, posting messages on ParentSquare, answering phones, and communicating with custodians using the walkie-talkie. The student will also assist with managing emails, ordering supplies, organizing inventory, and helping with record keeping and filing. Throughout the day, they’ll greet families and visitors and help keep the campus running safely and efficiently.
A fun behind-the-scenes opportunity to see how the school office keeps everything organized!
Date to be determined.
Starting bid
Kids Paint & Sip with Mrs. Reil
Join our wonderful art teacher, Mrs. Reil, for a fun and creative Kids Paint & Sip experience! The winner can pick up to 3 friends to enjoy an afternoon of painting while sipping on a kid-friendly drink and learning artistic techniques from Mrs. Reil. No experience needed—just come ready to create, have fun, and take home a masterpiece!
Date to be determined. 🎨
