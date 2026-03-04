M.A.C.K. Family Dance Silent Auction

2 Tickets to Any Mainstage Production at the Pasadena Playhouse

Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theatre with two tickets to any Mainstage production at the Pasadena Playhouse — one of Southern California’s most celebrated and historic theaters.

Value: $170

Expiration: Valid through March 31, 2027

Details:

Valid for the first week of the show’s schedule.

Tickets are subject to availability.

Nontransferable and non-exchangeable.

Perfect for a special night out! 🎭