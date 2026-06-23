Mountain Bike Camp Registration 2026

About this event
Includes transportation (from Walsenburg, La Veta, and Trinidad), lunch and snacks, and rental equipment.
Please email me to request a scholarship. You can choose to pay a partial registration cost here or $0. Look for a response approving your request, as our scholarship fund is limited and some may be waitlisted until more fundraising efforts are successful.
Registration PLUS KEEP EQUIPMENT (bike, helmet, lock, repair kit).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!