Three young people in helmets and goggles ride mountain bikes down a grassy trail with a blurred, mountainous landscape in the background.
Panadero Ski Corporation

Hosted by

Panadero Ski Corporation

About this event

Mountain Bike Camp Registration 2026

1234 Panadero Ave

La Veta, CO 81055, USA

Registration Cost
$100

Includes transportation (from Walsenburg, La Veta, and Trinidad), lunch and snacks, and rental equipment.

Scholarship Request
Pay what you can

Please email me to request a scholarship. You can choose to pay a partial registration cost here or $0. Look for a response approving your request, as our scholarship fund is limited and some may be waitlisted until more fundraising efforts are successful.

Registration PLUS KEEP EQUIPMENT
$334

Registration PLUS KEEP EQUIPMENT (bike, helmet, lock, repair kit).

Add a donation for Panadero Ski Corporation

$

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