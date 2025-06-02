Mountain Bike Ride - June 2, 2025

Please review ROAM Fest Skill Levels to determine your skill rating. Our rides are no-drop, and we always go at a steady and chill pace. Our Beginner Rides are considered for Levels 2 and 3.
Beginner Ride (Sustainer Donation Registration)
$15
By choosing this registration, your support helps cover the full range of program expenses, including planning, leaders, and supplies. You are covering your participation costs, and contributing to the broader mission of making outdoor recreation accessible to all women.
Intermediate Ride
free
Please review ROAM Fest Skill Levels to determine your skill rating. Our rides are no-drop, and we always go at a steady and chill pace. Our Intermediate Rides are considered for Levels 3 and 4.
By choosing this registration, your support helps cover the full range of program expenses, including planning, leaders, and supplies. You are covering your participation costs, and contributing to the broader mission of making outdoor recreation accessible to all women.
