A group of friends poses for a photo in front of colorful autumn foliage and market stalls, with a wooded hillside in the background.
Plumas Arts

Hosted by

Plumas Arts

About this event

Mountain Harvest Fest 2026

204 Fairground Rd

Quincy, CA 95971, USA

Tasting Pass
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and tasting glass. Ages 21+, ID REQUIRED AT ENTRY. NO REFUNDS GIVEN FOR THOSE WITHOUT ID OR UNDER AGE 21.

Non-Tasting
$20

General admission for ages 13+. Food and drinks available for purchase within. Live music, entertainment and auction.

Children under 12
Pay what you can

Kid zone entertainment provided by Quircus! Includes play zone with circus props, cotton candy, face painting and more! Suggested donation of $5 to $10 per child.

Add a donation for Plumas Arts

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