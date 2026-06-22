Mountain Harvest Fest 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and tasting glass. Ages 21+, ID REQUIRED AT ENTRY. NO REFUNDS GIVEN FOR THOSE WITHOUT ID OR UNDER AGE 21.
General admission for ages 13+. Food and drinks available for purchase within. Live music, entertainment and auction.
Kid zone entertainment provided by Quircus! Includes play zone with circus props, cotton candy, face painting and more! Suggested donation of $5 to $10 per child.
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