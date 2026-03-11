Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 27, 2027
Business members play an important role in strengthening the partnership between our local community and Mountain Home Air Force Base through events, advocacy, and workforce initiatives.
Your membership demonstrates your organization’s commitment to supporting service members, veterans, and military families while helping build a stronger community.
Valid until March 27, 2027
MAC welcomes partnerships with local non-profit organizations that share a passion for serving our community and supporting military families. Non-profit members collaborate with MAC to strengthen community initiatives, share resources, and work together on programs that improve the quality of life for those connected to Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Together, we can expand our impact and better serve our community.
Valid until March 27, 2027
Individual members are community advocates who want to support the mission of the Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee. By joining MAC, you help strengthen the relationship between our community and Mountain Home Air Force Base while supporting programs that benefit service members, veterans, and military families.
Your involvement helps ensure our military community continues to feel supported and connected.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!