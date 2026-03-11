Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee

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Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee

About the memberships

Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee's Memberships

Business Membership
$200

Valid until March 27, 2027

Business members play an important role in strengthening the partnership between our local community and Mountain Home Air Force Base through events, advocacy, and workforce initiatives.


Your membership demonstrates your organization’s commitment to supporting service members, veterans, and military families while helping build a stronger community.

Non-Profit Membership
$150

Valid until March 27, 2027

MAC welcomes partnerships with local non-profit organizations that share a passion for serving our community and supporting military families. Non-profit members collaborate with MAC to strengthen community initiatives, share resources, and work together on programs that improve the quality of life for those connected to Mountain Home Air Force Base.


Together, we can expand our impact and better serve our community.

Individual Membership
$100

Valid until March 27, 2027

Individual members are community advocates who want to support the mission of the Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee. By joining MAC, you help strengthen the relationship between our community and Mountain Home Air Force Base while supporting programs that benefit service members, veterans, and military families.


Your involvement helps ensure our military community continues to feel supported and connected.

Add a donation for Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee

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